Wanyama: 14-year-old goal-scoring machine

St Julian SS striker Simon Wanyama is taking the USSSA Boys Football Championship in Masaka City by storm. The young striker, already showcasing his talent in previous seasons, is leading his team towards potential glory.

Wanyama isn't your typical goal scorer. He's a complete package – strong in the air and on the ground, boasting incredible speed. When St Julian needs a spark, they launch the ball forward to their speedy attacker.

There are areas where Wanyama has improved a lot. He needs fewer opportunities to score and he's been more consistent since he became a striker. Wanyama has found the net in local tournaments, Cecafa events, and the ongoing USSSA Games. He can simply do it anywhere, against anyone.

While comfortable operating on the wings and dictating the game's tempo, Wanyama's attacking prowess saw him converted to a striker by coach Morgan Kibuuka. This move unlocked his goal-scoring potential, allowing him to represent his school and even the U15 National Team.

"Switching to the position of striker opened doors for me. I got more playing time representing both my school and, recently, the national team," he said.

His talent as a goal scorer has shone through as he went on to represent Rays of Grace in various national tournaments, including the UYFA U15, Kabaka Cup, Odilo Primary School Championships, and Feassa Games.

Earlier days

Wanyama's journey began at Rays of Grace, where coach Michael Kabali spotted him as head coach of the academy during trials in Busia in 2017. Wanyama was first spotted by scouts from Football For Good (now Ascent Academy) while he was still a student at Busia Integrated School. However, he wasn't quite there yet in terms of their required standards.

Financial struggles almost hindered his development, but Rays of Grace offered the support he needed.

"Affording school fees was a challenge back then," Wanyama recalls. "Sometimes I'd help out the head teacher with chores to get some of the fees waived."

Made of goals

Wanyama has established himself as a prolific scorer in various national events. His powerful shot, eye for goal, and physical presence make him a nightmare for defenders.

He's collected accolades – the U15 CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers top scorer with seven goals, including a hat-trick, and another hat-trick at the Cecafa U15 tournament. His scoring form continues in the Fufa Juniors League, where he has netted three goals in five games for Gaddafi this season.

Wanyama's 12 goals (including two hat-tricks) in the district qualifiers and three at the zonals played a key role in propelling St Julian to their first USSSA Football Championship in just two years. He has formed a formidable partnership with midfielder Gideon Jemba, striking fear into defenders.

Despite his impressive debut at the games with a hat-trick amongst his five goals, Wanyama remains focused on improvement. He seeks guidance from coach Kibuuka who provides personal training sessions at Rays of Grace training centre in Njeru.

Now under the watchful eyes of Felix Ssekabuuza and Kabali at St Julian, Wanyama's dream is to become a world-class player gracing the top European leagues.

"But he has to work hard for it and stay disciplined," Kabali advises.

Wanyama receives the match ball from the referee for scoring a hat-trick during the USSSA Games in Masaka.

Football and love

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen serves as Wanyama's inspiration, and the young striker strives to emulate his success.

Hailing from a modest family in remote Busime, Busia District, Wanyama is one of 11 children. Raised with his mother's love (Susan Nandera), he dreams of one day giving back by building her a comfortable home.

Football is a new path for his family, as neither his siblings nor parents ever played. But since joining Rays of Grace, Wanyama feels a deep debt of gratitude to director Roberts Kiwanuka.

"Meeting Mr. Kiwanuka changed everything in my life, especially football and academics. We were just kids playing for fun, but he saw the potential and gave me the support I needed to develop as a player," Wanyama said.

Rays that brought grace

Driven by a passion for football and a desire to empower his community, Kiwanuka established the academy in 2015.

Rays of Grace Academy welcomes talented disadvantaged youth, orphans, and street children, offering them a safe haven, education, and the chance to develop their footballing talents.

The academy provides not only coaching and training six days a week, but also life skills development, vocational training, and even bursaries to ease the financial burden on students.

The academy's success story is undeniable. With over 900 students enrolled, Rays of Grace has fostered a thriving football program recognised by the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA). Several graduates, like Travis Mutyaba and Issa Bugembe, have even gone on to pursue professional football careers.

But the true impact goes beyond trophies and achievements. Kiwanuka's vision is about empowering individuals and communities.

"As the founder, and with the incredible support of our funders at the Hofman Family Foundation (HFF), it brings me immense joy to see the impact we have on players who might have otherwise missed incredible opportunities. Stories like Wanyama's inspire us to keep pushing forward and help even more children reach their full potential," Kiwanuka said.

About Wanyama

Name: Simon Wanyama

Position: striker

Age: 14 years

School: St Julian SS Seeta

Team: Gaddafi Academy