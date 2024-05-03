Wanyama: 14-year-old goal-scoring machine

Wanyama in action during the on-going USSSA Championship in Masaka. PHOTOS/GEORGE KATONGOLE 

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

Wanyama isn't your typical goal scorer. He's a complete package – strong in the air and on the ground, boasting incredible speed. When St Julian needs a spark, they launch the ball forward to their speedy attacker.