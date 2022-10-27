Wasswa returns as wobbly Police host Kataka

Police were the most-favourite to lead the race in the Startimes Fufa Big League this season but unconvincing results against newcomers in the two opening fixtures have cast a doubt over their ability.

The cops held on to pick a 1-0 win over Lugazi on the first day before succumbing to a 2-0 loss to Nec last time out.

However, Angelo Lonyesi who took over from Abdallah Mubiru does not think it is time to press the panic button as they host Kataka on Thursday at the Kavumba Recreation Ground.

“The league has just started so there’s no need to panic,” Lonyesi said while revealing his plans for Kataka’s encounter: “We expect to make some changes especially in the striking line because we want to start playing the way Police is known for. We are at home and need to use that to win.”

Among the faces expected in the Police roster today include veteran striker Herman Wasswa, Osman Mutumba and Shafiq Avemah.

Kataka started their campaign on a high, beating Calvary 3-1 in Njeru. Their head coach Godfrey ‘Toldo’ Awachango, who has missed a promotion spot to the topflight by a whisker for the last three seasons wants to finish business early.

“Right now there’s no home or away game but we have to fight and win our games,” he said.

In the other games, Kyetume will start their campaign against Calvary in Arua as Ndejje University, Mbarara City and Kitara who were winless on day two host newcomers Nec, Lugazi and Jinja North United.





Startimes Fufa Big League

Thursday fixtures – 4pm

Police vs. Kataka - Kavumba

Calvary vs. Kyetume - Arua

Mbarara City vs. Lugazi - Kakyeka S

Kitara vs. Jinja North United – Hoima

Luweero United vs. Booma - Luweero

Adjumani TC vs. Kaaro Karungi –Adjumani

Soroti City vs. Northern Gateway - Soroti

(Live on Fufa TV)

Ndejje University vs. Nec - Bombo