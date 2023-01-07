Watambala complicates Micho's midfield puzzle

There are some certainties in Milutin Micho Sredojevic's Uganda Cranes squad set for the Algeria Chan. Bar injuries, URA goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi, KCCA winger Rogers Mato, Vipers duo Siraje Ssentamu and Milton Karisa are shoo-in to start. Micho can be that conservative.

But, he has other areas of concern in his team as he prepares to engage DR Congo, Senegal and Ivory Coast in the sixth Chan edition that starts on January 14.

Already enjoying a mini redemption at Vipers, youthful midfielder Karim Watambala is eager to extend his revival to the national team after showing shades of potential under Jonathan McKinstry and disappearing into thin air.

In Cameroon last year, Watambala blew hot and coal as Cranes was subjected to a 5-2 walloping by Morocco, 2-1 loss to Togo before drawing 0-0 with Rwanda - a dismal feat summarised by fufa president as 'playing shitty football' months after.

"We landed in Tunisia ready to start preparations for the Chan tourney, the whole team is ready," Watambala revealed.

He will ultimately push Ssentamu, Marvin Joseph Youngman (Vipers), Hussein Ssenoga (Express ), and Moses Waiswa (KCCA) for a starting berth.

Micho went for Ssentamu, Youngman and Bright Anukani in the qualifications rounds against Tanzania.

To streamline his midfield three, Micho started by playing a friendly with Sudan yesterday and will also take on West African nations Cameroon and Mali later.

“After 10 days of preparations in Kampala, we have shifted gears and moved to Tunisia for the final phase that has friendly games. We will play against Sudan, Cameroon and Mali in order to offer a competitive mentality to our players,” Micho said.

He is of a view that the three matches will give him the feel his team needs to take on West African opposition Ivory Coast and Senegal as Cranes seeks to make it out of the group on the sixth attempt.

“We selected the friendly games with consideration of the teams in our group and wanted to have a close picture of what to expect. Sudan have been second runners up at Chan twice while from Central Africa, we thought Cameroon would give us what to expect from DR Congo,” he added.

Uganda Cranes Chan fixtures

January 14: DR Congo vs. Uganda

January 18: Senegal vs. Uganda