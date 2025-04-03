We are ready for Chan, NCS seeks another Shs5b

The General Secretary of the National Council of Sports (NCS) Bernard Patrick Ogwel is confident that all facilities ring-fenced to host African Nations Championship (Chan) will be ready for the continental sports event in August.

This assurance was delivered to the House Committee of Education and Sports that on Tuesday interrogated that entity’s Ministerial Policy Statement (MPS).

The NCS boss had appeared before the committee to defend the NCS Shs508.9b budget that will among others finance the upgrade and construction works on facilities to be used for the successful hosting of the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) and the Chan competitions, the precursor of the former.

“This budget will enable the National Council of Sports to complete the ongoing construction work of the stadia and training facilities already earmarked,” Ogwel told the education committee.

He went on to disclose that the same budget will “also support construction of nine training facilities earmarked” as well as the completion of the Hoima City and Aki Bua stadium in Lira City.

“For Hoima City Stadium, I want to assure Ugandans that the roofing of Hoima Stadium has just started this week and we hope that by mid-June, the roofing of the stadium will be concluded,” Ogwel stated.

He added: “we are anticipating, with the current report of the consultant, that this project will be concluded on time and we shall be able to pass the test to host the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Hoima City.”

The funds will also “support the construction works which will continue in Akii Bua Olympic Stadium in Lira. It is part of the stadiums that the government has committed to build to support hosting of the Afcon.”

The list of the nine training facilities to be furnished include the Kyambogo University training facilities which Ogwel claimed to be near completion and the Makerere University facility whose upgrade works will commence on July 1 since the Memorandum of Understanding with the University Administration was already concluded.

The others include the Lira University play grounds that will according to the NCS boss will be transformed into a training facility and the Wankulukuku Stadium.





Wankulukuku has to date undergone a polishing of its changing rooms and upgrading of the stadium’s playing grounds, a combined process said to have swept away Shs1.1b.

It is for this reason that Ogwel stated that “when you had these [facilities] to Namboole, it means we are now ready for Chan in August.”

The Shs508.9b budget for the Financial Year 2025/26 dwarfs the Shs262 Billion that the government availed to the same entity for spending in the current financial year.

Other regions cry for a share

Whereas majority of the legislators on the committee that will process the report to inform the next direction on the allocation of the Shs508b agreed to the Afcon budget, a section demanded that attention be accorded to their sub-regions.

For instance, the Mbale City Woman Member of Parliament Connie Galiwango cautioned that sidelining the need to upgrade already existing facilities like Mbale Stadium risks creating an imbalance in the sports realm.

“I want to make a case for Mbale. It is my prayer that as we look at and finish up the big facilities, let’s do it alongside these others. Mbale was the one servicing that region, and if we don’t do anything in that region, there will be a very big imbalance in the area of sports in the area of games,” Galiwango said.