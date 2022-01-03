We must restore trust in the beautiful game – Ssekatawa

Ali Ssekatawa has called for the restoration of trust to tackle challenges facing football, especially gambling.

Ssekatawa, the legal director of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, resigned his from his role as patron of the Big League side, Nyamityobora, late last month, citing match fixing issues at the club.

“I’m not going to invest my time, money and reputation for others to just gamble and benefit,” Ssekatawa said.

The Fufa Big League is a hide-hole for gambling activities, sometimes curated as inside jobs. When Nyamityobora lost 9-1 to Kyetume in the league, red flags were raised with allegations of match fixing.

Nothing came to conclusion but Ssekatawa said it was unethical to associate his name with such unsporting activities.

“If my resignation helps football to acknowledge that the disease is real, that’s a good step,” Ssekatawa said.

In his role as patron, Ssekatawa has been helping his boyhood club to offset some costs, including acquiring for them a bus in 2019. He also caters for accommodation and player acquisition.

‘There’s a problem’

Ssekatawa had a helping hand in recruitment of Immanuel Ben Misagga as president of the club (he resigned his role to return to Villa late last year).

A row over the leadership of the community-owned club ensued and kept boiling inside for most of this season as both Misagga and Ssekatawa were whitewashed from the club records ahead of the Fufa presidential elections, in which Ssekatawa was interested.

He finally pulled out to rally behind Mujib Kasule, who would fail to challenge Moses Magogo over the many hurdles in Fufa’s electoral process.

He hired Ibrahim Kirya to take care of the club in the pre-season before he abandoned the idea altogether. What remained was his passion for the community that helped raise him in Kizungu, a slum in Mbarara City.

He hopes to return to the team once trust in football is restored.

“When I’ve enough time to invest myself in the club and control the external forces but also when there’s a fundamental change in the structure of football administration,” Ssekatawa said.

He has been critical of football affairs in Uganda expressing dismay at how gambling has been ignored.

As chairmen of URA, he reported to Fufa cases of gambling that were not attended to. He hopes his resignation helps change the conversation on the pandemic eating away football’s pride.