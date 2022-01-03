We must restore trust in the beautiful game – Ssekatawa

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Protest. Ali Ssekatawa last month resigned his football leadership role over match-fixing, a vice that has become rife in football but one that many say Fufa is massaging rather than kick out.

Ali Ssekatawa has called for the restoration of trust to tackle challenges facing football, especially gambling.
Ssekatawa, the legal director of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, resigned his from his role as patron of the Big League side, Nyamityobora, late last month, citing match fixing issues at the club.

