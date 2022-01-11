We want the double, says Express boss

Word is rife at Wankulukuku that a StarTimes Uganda Premier League and Stanbic Uganda Cup double is a very possible feat.

After all the Red eagles achieved the milestone in 1995 and were inches close last season when they scooped the league title and dropped out at the semifinal stage of the knockout competition.

Express are joint-most winners with KCCA on 10 trophies, and are eager to go one better after being drawn against Makindye fourth division side PCCP at the round of 64 draws conducted at Fufa Complex yesterday.

“Last season we played Bul in the semis with all the fatigue from the Caf Champions League and narrowly lost 1-0 to Bul. We are going to try winning both trophies this campaign because we have an experienced side and an impressive squad depth,” Express coach Wasswa Bbosa told Daily Monitor.

“We’ll not disrespect PCCP even if they are a less known side from Kabalagala. We’ll take our first team although I’m worried about the state of their pitch.”

Express are currently third in the league table with 27 points from 15 matches - four points adrift of leaders KCCA which gives credence to their title retention bid.

Minnows host

According to Fufa Competitions director Aisha Nalule, they gave a chance to lower sides to host the Round of 64 matches with spot kicks to decide the ties if they end in a stalemate mate after regulation time.

Elsewhere, holders Vipers booked Kigezi Homeboyz, KCCA take on Busia United, 2014 winners URA face Total while nine-time victors SC Villa will visit regional side Super Eagles.

Bankrolled by paint giants Plascon and Stanbic Bank, the tournament winners will bag Shs50m, the runner-up Shs20m. The losing semifinalists earn Shs12m each, while each quarter-finalist rakes in Shs6m.

The round of 64 ties will be played between this weekend and January 31.

Uganda cup ties

Rusekere vs. Kataka

Heroes vs. Gaddafi

Booma vs. Nyamityobora

Seeta United vs. Tepa

Kajjansi United vs. Myda

Six O’Clock vs. Mbarara City

Kiyinda Boys vs. Wakiso Giants

Kalongo United vs. Adjumani

Kireka Young vs. Kitara

Tawai vs. Ndejje Univ

Basere vs. Luweero Utd

Nsambya vs. Kyetume

Ateker vs. Lugazi Municipal

Jinja North vs. Maroons

Bujumbura Utd vs. Paidha B. Angels

Iganga Young vs. Calvary

Tipsa vs. Arua Hill

Five Stars vs. Tooro Utd

Impala Hill vs. Proline

NEC vs. Admin

Mbale Heroes vs. Blacks Power

Soroti vs. UPDF

Free Stars vs. Bright Stars

Stanbic Uganda Cup

SELECT ROUND OF 64

K. Homeboyz vs. Vipers

PCCP vs. Express

Super Eagles vs. SC Villa

Total vs. URA

Busia Utd vs. KCCA

Bundimasoli vs. Bul

Bushenyi V. vs. Police

Paidha United vs. Onduparaka