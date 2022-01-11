We want the double, says Express boss
- Express are joint-most winners with KCCA on 10 trophies, and are eager to go one better after being drawn against Makindye fourth division side PCCP at the round of 64 draws conducted at Fufa Complex yesterday.
Word is rife at Wankulukuku that a StarTimes Uganda Premier League and Stanbic Uganda Cup double is a very possible feat.
After all the Red eagles achieved the milestone in 1995 and were inches close last season when they scooped the league title and dropped out at the semifinal stage of the knockout competition.
“Last season we played Bul in the semis with all the fatigue from the Caf Champions League and narrowly lost 1-0 to Bul. We are going to try winning both trophies this campaign because we have an experienced side and an impressive squad depth,” Express coach Wasswa Bbosa told Daily Monitor.
“We’ll not disrespect PCCP even if they are a less known side from Kabalagala. We’ll take our first team although I’m worried about the state of their pitch.”
Express are currently third in the league table with 27 points from 15 matches - four points adrift of leaders KCCA which gives credence to their title retention bid.
Minnows host
According to Fufa Competitions director Aisha Nalule, they gave a chance to lower sides to host the Round of 64 matches with spot kicks to decide the ties if they end in a stalemate mate after regulation time.
Elsewhere, holders Vipers booked Kigezi Homeboyz, KCCA take on Busia United, 2014 winners URA face Total while nine-time victors SC Villa will visit regional side Super Eagles.
Bankrolled by paint giants Plascon and Stanbic Bank, the tournament winners will bag Shs50m, the runner-up Shs20m. The losing semifinalists earn Shs12m each, while each quarter-finalist rakes in Shs6m.
The round of 64 ties will be played between this weekend and January 31.
Uganda cup ties
Rusekere vs. Kataka
Heroes vs. Gaddafi
Booma vs. Nyamityobora
Seeta United vs. Tepa
Kajjansi United vs. Myda
Six O’Clock vs. Mbarara City
Kiyinda Boys vs. Wakiso Giants
Kalongo United vs. Adjumani
Kireka Young vs. Kitara
Tawai vs. Ndejje Univ
Basere vs. Luweero Utd
Nsambya vs. Kyetume
Ateker vs. Lugazi Municipal
Jinja North vs. Maroons
Bujumbura Utd vs. Paidha B. Angels
Iganga Young vs. Calvary
Tipsa vs. Arua Hill
Five Stars vs. Tooro Utd
Impala Hill vs. Proline
NEC vs. Admin
Mbale Heroes vs. Blacks Power
Soroti vs. UPDF
Free Stars vs. Bright Stars
Stanbic Uganda Cup
SELECT ROUND OF 64
K. Homeboyz vs. Vipers
PCCP vs. Express
Super Eagles vs. SC Villa
Total vs. URA
Busia Utd vs. KCCA
Bundimasoli vs. Bul
Bushenyi V. vs. Police
Paidha United vs. Onduparaka
Kisugu vs. Busoga Utd