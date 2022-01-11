We want the double, says Express boss

Express coach Wasswa Bbosa. Photo | File

boss

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Express are joint-most winners with KCCA on 10 trophies, and are eager to go one better after being drawn against Makindye fourth division side PCCP at the round of 64 draws conducted at Fufa Complex yesterday.

Word is rife at Wankulukuku that a  StarTimes Uganda Premier League and Stanbic Uganda Cup double is a very possible feat.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.