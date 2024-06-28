We wish you well, Mbabazi

This week’s admission of a 10-year battle with alcoholism by Livingstone Mbabazi confirmed something many within football knew for long.

While everyone within the game discussed coach Mbabazi’s drinking problem, no one was willing to confront him about it and offer a path to safety.

Everyone was either timid or treating that part as his private life. We are all guilty in watching him squander his life.

For years, stories have been told of Mbabazi disappearing from his coaching posts without trace. We now know why, at least publicly.

“I want to apologize to any I have offended and wronged in my life, especially the coaches, chairmen of clubs, the fans, and others,” Mbabazi wrote on Facebook.

“I have been living a life of lies since my wife passed away ten years ago. I have been drinking a lot to forget her, but I have to accept that she died and move on to be a better dad to my children.” By the way, Facebook is still banned in Uganda

Reports indicate that his ex-wife committed suicide through poisoning in an incident that saw the children survive following a domestic issue back in 2012.

In healing, it was important that the former Uganda Cranes midfielder, a star right from his high cchool days in Old Kampala, Kibuli and Lubiri SSS, spoke out.

Just last week, while unveiling their latest coach, Vipers owner Lawrence Mulindwa used the disappearance of Mbabazi to tag ‘some of the Ugandan coaches as unprofessional.’

“We gave him a job and he disappeared for two weeks. He wasn’t picking his phone. Yes, he disappeared,” Mulindwa bellowed, angrily. “That was a commercial break,” he added, smiling.



Protagonist

An astute trainer, Mbabazi started the year as Vipers coach but only lasted a few months. What happened at the Kitende-based club is not new to the main protagonist.

These disappearances stretch can be traced back to all his previous jobs at Onduparaka, Mbarara City and Wakiso Giants et al.

If you dig deeper, he disappeared when Uganda Cranes needed him in the early 2000s while trying to sign for Ivory Coast giants Asec Mimosas.

Many a time, we speak and write with tongue-in-cheek about these issues. Now, Mbabazi has stripped himself naked for us to have a genuine debate about life after football.

“This comes from the bottom of my heart to thank anyone who has supported me and given me opportunities to work for them during my condition and during those tough times, and accept me as a new man,” Mbabazi vowed.

“It’s not going to be easy, but I am ready for the new challenge. The change or new me, it’s for my family, not anyone else, and I still need your support and prayers during my transformation.”

Mbabazi in dep thoughts.

KCCA coach Abdallah Mubiru is one of the known close confidants of Mbabazi. He even appointed him his assistant when Mubiru was Uganda Cranes coach in 2020.

Another KCCA skipper Mujib Kasule is known to always try to help ex-players deal with some of these challenges.

The pair, often referenced as dedicated Muslims, who would never develop any desire for the dark bottle, a stark contrast with what Mbabazi is dealing with.



Critical area



Last year, Fufa developed a technical master plan and part of that that document speaks about ‘life after football’ as a critical area everyone must pay attention to.



Mbabazi was one of the most sought-after footballers in the 90s. His move from Kibuli to Lubiri SSS remains one of the biggest in schools’ football.



Then, the switches from KCCA to SC Villa to Express and vice versa are well-documented. He then played in Ireland for St Patrick Athletic.



The Irish retired him due to a medical condition but he continued to play on in Vietnam and upon his return to Uganda, he played for Wandegeya and Lweza sides.

We have written so many tributes and obituaries of our fallen sportsmen. Most of them have wallowed in poverty, alcoholism and many trials once the lights dim.



That Mbabazi was appointed coach of Mbarara City recently implies that the game still wants him around. He must want to be a better person from now on.