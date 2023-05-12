Welden pay the price for using ineligible player

What comes around, goes around. It’s a boomerang for Welden School Mbarara, who were included in the USSSA Football Championship in Fort Portal City after petitioning St Augustine Minor College, as they have been ejected from the tournament for fielding an ineligible player.

The school has additionally been banned from next year’s games. This decision comes two days after the State Minister for sports Peter Ogwang warned against using ineligible players in school competitions.

Welden acquired Michael Kimera Kibi from Mulama College last year but was registered as Wilber Luganzi on both Fufa and USSSA online portals.

School director Yasin Mugabe said that they will appeal the one-year ban but accepted the disqualification saying the school had done its due diligence.

“The documents that were presented to us for the bursary are consistent but the claimed Fufa licence is out of our control. We shall appeal the penalty and plan to come back next year,” Mugabe, whose school was returning to the nationals after five years, said.

More drama

At this annual tournament, petitions start flying in when teams sense elimination and reports indicate a bulk has been lodged. The secretariat is yet to take a decision on the case against Kawempe Royal about their players who were initially rejected at the zonals yet they featured at the nationals.

But an already tense game between the fans’ darling Fort Portal SS was played under protest after they petitioned two players of Buddo SS in a game whose kick off was delayed by more than an hour.

Fort Portal SS claim that right back Hakim Kawuki and goal keeper Isma Yiga were not stamped in the official album yet they were accredited for the games. After a lot of wrangling, the game was played under protest with Buddo winning the tie easily 2-10 through early headed goals.

Deadly poacher Moses Kisirikko, a Senior Two student, who joined from St Jude Masaka settled the matters within the first seven minutes heading in precisely to silence the large home crowd! The rest of the game was rendered a formality as Buddo kept passing at any opportunity.

Having scored 12 goals in the Wakiso District qualifiers, Kisirikko is putting the school before personal ambitions.

“My target is to win the trophy with the school. If I can score enough goals to be the top scorer, that would be awesome,” Kisirikko said.

However, the home fans had a reprieve as West Ville beat Nabumali 3-0 before a capacity crowd at Nyakasura grounds. Group games continue until Monday.

USSSA Boys Football

Results

Buddo 2-0 Fort Portal SS

Jipra 3-2 Arua SS

Kibuli 6-0 Teso Progressive

Kitende 1-0 Latifah Mixed

Kimaanya 2-1 Victoria High

Lakeside 0-0 St Jude

Kibuli 7-0 Topa

Panyandoli 1-1 Nkoma

Lotukei Seed 1-1 Kihanga

Nganwa 2-1 Mulusa

Royal Giants 2-0 Kabalega

St Julian 3-1 Africa with Love

Andy Mwesigwa 2-0 Wisdom

Amus 3-1 Mityana SS

Mukono Kings 3-0 Simbya

Jinja SS 0-0 Old Kampala

London College 1-0 Ryakasinga