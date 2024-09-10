Welfare key to Police UPL survival

It is no secret that the welfare of Police remains an area of big concern to the institution.

Sportingly, the issue also appears to be the major sticking point as Police seek to retain their Startimes Uganda Premier League league status after suffering the ignominy of relegation two seasons ago.

Head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa seems to have assembled a squad that looks able to compete with many a UPL side.

Mugerwa has gone for versatility in the domestic market signing Dennis Guma who has over the years shown immense ability playing in midfield and across defence both for the national team and the respective clubs he has featured for.

Farouk Katongole is another player who falls in the versatility category and will also bring considerable experience in defence and midfield.

Experienced goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga has also joined up to complement a squad that won the Big League title last season.

The club also managed to retain striker Isaac Ogwang who was the subject of interest of many UPL sides including KCCA after scoring 12 goals last season.

He will lead an attack that also includes veteran striker Herman Wasswa, Dennis Kalanzi ,Brian Obedi and new arrival Gerald Ogweti.

Ogweti and Ibra Ssengooba who was recently summoned to a select Cranes squad for a regional tour game represent several new signings who have previously worked with Mugerwa in the Masaza Cup.

Also on the club;s books is forward Ben Ocen who scored 11 goals as Police finished sixth in the 2021 season before moving to Rwanda.

Kevin Obua the former Proline captain and son to the late Fufa president Denis Obua was also snapped up by the cops.

"The initial target is to stay in the league but a top eight finish is also not entirely out of sight. Our squad as you will see is a blend of youth and experience," a confident Mugerwa boldly asserted to the Daily Monitor.

This season is also a chance for Mugerwa to establish himself as a top-level coach having worked as an assistant at Fire Masters, SC Villa and Bright Stars.

Most of his success has come though the Masaza Cup where he is a three-time winner as well as in schools football having worked with Buddo SS.

His work and the rest of the technical team that also includes former Cranes defenders and Villa stalwart Nestroy Kizito howere remains dependent on how they motivate their players.

While their has been an improvement in players’ welfare since Timothy Halango a Senior Commissioner of Police took charge as club president, delays in the team’s remuneration remains an issue.

Half of the players’ salaries are reportedly paid on a quarterly basis when the government releases funds but the club often suffer delays which sometimes stretch up to six months.

How the club deals with a similar situation could prove to be the difference between staying up and an immediate return for the 2005 league champions.

Police squad so far

Goalkeepers

Edward Kasibante, Sammon Oloka, Mathias Muwanga

Defenders

Tonny Kiwalazi, Eragu Gabriel, Martin Owalamu, Allan Bukenya, Reagan Matege, Denis Iguma, Katongole Farouk, Joseph Sentume, Otim Edmond, Jakony Daniel

Midfielders

Steven Kabuye, Ivan Eyamu, Daniel Otto, Kayongo Samuel, Kizito Ryan, Timothy Muwanguzi, Gadaffi Kacancu, Ramsey Jjemba Shakur

Forwards

Ibrahim Ssengooba, Isaac Ogwang, Herman Wasswa, Emmanuel Mugume, Ben Ocen, Obedi Brian James, Kevin Obua, Gerard Ogweti

Full name: Police Football Club

Nickname(s): The Cops

Ground: Kavumba Recreation Centre

Chairman: SCP Timothy Halango