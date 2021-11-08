West Ham punish Alisson blunders to end Liverpool's unbeaten run

West Ham beat Liverpool 3-2 on Sunday to end the Reds' 25-match unbeaten run as struggling Aston Villa fired manager Dean Smith on a day of high drama in the Premier League. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Liverpool travelled to the London Stadium without a defeat since April but left frustrated as West Ham leapfrogged them into third spot in the table.

Jurgen Klopp was furious with the officials after West Ham punished three mistakes from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and ended the Reds' 25-match unbeaten run with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.

