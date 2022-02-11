West Ham's Zouma available to face Leicester despite cat abuse video

West Ham United's French defender Kurt Zouma controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between West Ham and Watford at the London Stadium, in London on February 8, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

West Ham manager David Moyes says Kurt Zouma will be available for Sunday's Premier League match at Leicester despite the controversy over the defender's cruel treatment of his cat.
Moyes was criticised for picking Zouma in Tuesday's win against Watford after a video emerged of the French international kicking and slapping his cat.
National League club Dagenham and Redbridge have suspended Zouma's brother Yoan, who is understood to have filmed the video.

