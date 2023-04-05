West Nile embrace women's football

The West Nile region is perhaps the only one under Fufa that was yet to fully embrace women's football.

However, there is hope that that possibly changed starting last week when a delegation from the body, Uganda Women's Football Association (UWFA) and Fifa visited the districts of Koboko, Maracha and Yumbe to launch this code of the beautiful game.

Fufa Executive Committee Member Agnes Mugena said they had identified the region as districts like Yumbe had never produced a women's football club. She was escorted to the region by fellow committe member Chris Kalibala, UWFA chairperson Margaret Kubingi, Fufa chief executive office Edgar Watson and his deputy Decolas Kiiza among others.

"We want to extend our gratitude to the local community because they turned out in big numbers," Fifa Expert Violet Jubane said to the media as they launched the Fifa Women’s Football Campaign at Booma Grounds in Yumbe on Saturday.

"We see that they have accepted and can see that that football can really change the lives of their children," Jubane added after the various clinics for the future players, coaching sessions for educators and engagements

For Louis Chandira, one of the educator of coaches, it was important that the community, mostly comprised of parents and teachers saw "how it is important for girls to play football" and promised to continue with outreach programs.

His words were backed by Ali Sabila, another educator from the region who believes the teaching of the weekend will help change the attitude of parents who do not allow girls to participate in games.

In Koboko, Wayi Dragamula, the district education officer, committed to the cause by promising to write a circular to all the Primary Schools to the sport after they were educated from among others, coaches instructor Jackson Nyiima, Fufa competitions director Aisha Nalule and football development director Ali Mwebe. The task is now on the chairperson West Nile Football Association Fredrick Isaac Ade to follow up.

Tested method

This Fufa method of spreading the game is tried, tested and proven to be efficient and they had life stories shared by beneficiaries like Bridget Nabisaalu, who plays for Crested Cranes plus Uganda Christian University in the national league.

"I am happy to be here as an ambassador of this project. We need more numbers in our leagues and that can only come from having strong grassroots," Nabisaalu said.

Before the top-flight league was launched in 2015, Fufa and Fifa was reached out to schools and communities through the Fifa Live Your Goal project and that gave birth to the clubs that started the inaugural Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) which later birthed the current top-flight Super League (FWSL).

The game has never looked back since but grown by leaps and bounds culminating into strong national and youth teams in the Cecafa region, clubs competing for Caf Women's Champions League berths and talent exported for professional ranks. The coaching, administration and refereeing are equally being polished through the FWSL development project that was also launched by Jubane in May last year.

Primary Schools that participated

Yumbe: Geya, Lomunga, Mengo, Aringa, Apo Army, Eleke, Hope, Kuru Islamic, Odropi, Lukutua

Koboko: Apa, Nyai, Teremunga, Arinduwe, Leiko, Longira, Midrabe, Nyarilo, Nyambiri, Kuduzia