West Nile load more attacking ammunition to finish off Lango

There were apparent pointers in the first leg 2-0 win at the Green Light Stadium in Arua last week that Bosco Dudu's all conquering West Nile province are destined to become the third winners of the provincial Fufa Drum tournament.

With arguably the sharpest attacking frontline in the tournament, no team has managed to keep West Nile province at bay and yet they still exude the same hunger in today's return leg against Lango Province at the Akiibua Stadium in Lira.

Such is the rich attacking arsenal at Dudu's disposal that he had the luxury to start with three forwards - Fred Amaku, Muhammad Shaban and Cromwell Rwothomio and bench Juma Dada and Ezra Bida as they drew first blood against Lango last Saturday.

That is not all, Dudu is set to inject more attacking bite in the team with the timely arrival of Alfred Leku, Mustafa Kizza, Iddi Abdulwahid and Fahd Bayo from abroad.

"We are not going to defend our lead in Lira but rather attack them like hungry lions. I will give the victorious team in the first leg a chance and then think about incorporating in the new arrivals to make it a memorable final," Dudu told Sunday Monitor.

He still has a master plan to keep Lango playmaker Allan Okello pocketed like it was in Arua when he looked forlorn in the absence of colleagues Rogers Mato and Moses Aliro.

"I commanded midfielders Rashid Yakin and William Gama to mark him out of the game and I'm glad they executed the mission well. Expect that and more when we meet again," Dudu added.

His counterpart Ogwal Engwedu will most likely turn to Plan B; imploring players like Denis Omedi, Bronson Nsubuga, Innocent Maduka, Dickens Okwir and Joachim Ojera to stand up and be counted just when everybody is targeting Lango go-to star Okello.

In Arua, Amaku and Rashid Toha scored as the hosts dominated the proceedings, rode on a packed thunderous stadium and should have registered a cricket score if they had been more polished in front of goal.

West Nile, losing finalists in 2018, stand to win Shs30m and a trophy if they cement the crowning moment while Lango could settle for Shs15m.

According to Aisha Nalule, the Fufa competitions director, Health Minister and Lira woman MP Jane Ruth Achieng will lead the star cast of guests expected to throng the Akii-Bua Stadium.

Buganda won the inaugural edition in 2018 while Acholi won the 2019 edition before a two-year Covid19 interruption.

Lango probable XI; Emmanuel Odongkara (GK), Jacob Okao, Paul Achire, Isaac Okello, Ivan Okello, Franco Onen,Norman Odipio, allan Okello (C), Denis Omedi, Bronson Nsubuga, Innocent Maduka





West Nile probable XI; Rogers Omedwa (GK), Geriga Atendele, Rashid Toha (C), Bright Vuni, Rashid Okocha, William Gama, Rashid Yakin, Fred Amaku, Muhammad Shaban,Gaddafi Wahab, Cromwell Rwothomio

Fufa Drum

Final, result - First leg

West Nile 2-0 Lango

Return leg, Sunday

Lango vs. West Nile, 3pm (Akii-Bua Stadium-Lira)

Past winners