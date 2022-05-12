What next for futsal after high turnover?

If the previous futsal season was a measure of a highly successful season, the governing body’s decision to impose ‘strong measures’ against non-compliant clubs will certainly increase the competitiveness.

Three out of eight clubs that formed the league last season will not take part this year including third-place finishers Mengo, one of the oldest teams.

Masaka-based academy, Synergy, whose senior football team was sold to a franchise in Buikwe District, did not fulfill subscription requirements despite finishing fourth last season.

Good debut season

The other is Big Talent, a team owned by singer Eddy Kenzo, which produced outstanding performances as they sensationally finished second on their debut season.

When the Futsal Association of Uganda (FAU) became a full member of Fufa, minimum standards including having qualified coaches and contracted players, a minimum of Shs1m subscription fees, among others. Consequently, teams dropped from 14 to eight.

This season, with the introduction of a Shs15m cash pot, non-compliant teams have been left out of the fixtures.

Instead, three new teams have been drafted including Asca Oldies, Luzira Thunders and Talent Bridge.

They will join defending champions Park, Kisenyi, Aidenal, KJT and former winners Kabowa. Futsal chairman Hamza Jjunju confirmed that the league was partly delayed to allow teams fulfill subscription requirements.

He confirmed that the measures that were imposed by Fufa are aimed at strengthening the running of clubs and their sustainability.

“We have been in contact with all clubs constantly and we are satisfied that the league will be a successful one,” Jjunju said. Jjunju says that it is important to have quality teams in the league.

Sustainable teams

“Step by step we shall attain the desired level. We want sustainable teams that can run as companies,” he added. Jjunju says that the association is stepping up efforts to raise money for league activities after securing funding from Fufa, who will broadcast the league as well as offer Shs16m cash prize.

“But the most important thing is to enable clubs to generate more money for a vibrant national league,” he added.

The league kicks off on Sunday at Okla Futsal Arena Old Kampala. The starter tournament will be the executives tournament on Saturday at St Henry’s Sports Complex, Kabalagala which will be competed among nine companies including: Beyond Logistics, New Japanese Auto, Green Lanes Garage, Atlas Cargo Systems, K2 Telecom, Buganda Treasury, Centenary Bank, Defend Defenders and Centenary Bank.

FUTSAL SUPER LEAGUE PRIZE MONEY Structure

Winner: Shs5m

Second: Shs3m

Third: Shs2m

Fourth: Shs1.5m

Fifth: Shs1.2m

Sixth: Shs1m

Seventh: Shs800,000