What next for KCCA after Byekwaso exit?

KCCA are hoping to have a new head coach in time for Wednesday's trip to URA for their StarTimes Uganda Premier League clash.

Several names were fronted at an urgent board meeting held at the club yesterday following the resignation of hitherto manager Morley Byekwaso on Sunday.

"Way forward will be advised soonest," was KCCA Chief Executive Officer, Anisha Muhoozi's quick response when this newspaper asked for the club's next course of action.

An hour or so later, she followed it with a statement that was as detailed as KCCA's recent form.

"The club takes note of events that happened yesterday regarding the head coach," Muhoozi said in the statement that was put up on the club's social media accounts.

"We shall communicate the way forward in due course." The statement made no mention of Morley Byekwaso.

Events were happening in quick succession at Lugogo. First, the technical team Byekwaso has left behind met before meeting the players.

The board also met, where several names of potential successors of Byekwaso were fronted.

Familiar list

Old boys of the Lugogo club were fast out of board members' mouths, with Byekwaso's successor - Mike Mutebi, former KCCA coaches Sam Ssimbwa, Abdallah Mubiru and George 'Best' Nsimbe the more prominent ones.

Current first team coach, Sam Charles Ssenyange Nsanziro and Wakiso Giants' John 'Ayala' Luyinda, whose flowing football in the first round wowed many, are the others.

However, according to inside reports, no definitive decision was made because the board chairman, Martin Ssekajja, was away attending to family matters in court.

From Daily Monitor sources in the corridors of power at KCCA, Mutebi, who fell out with the club in March 2021 after helping them to three league titles, a Cecafa Cup and two Uganda Cups, remains a class above the rest.

Mutebi also led KCCA to both the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup group stages during his six years in charge.

Natural fits?

In terms of building a project and being the face of the institution, Mutebi is the man, but his strong character and often uncompromising stances have rubbed other members the wrong way.

It is not clear whether Mutebi is open to returning at this particular time but he never closed that door when he left in 2021.

"The good thing," our source told us, "him (Mutebi) and the chairman (Ssekajja) are talking. At least the hatchet was buried."

The source added that "for long term they are contemplating on Mike and Abdallah Mubiru," meaning an interim appointment can't be ruled out.

A born winner, Ssimbwa, who joined with Mutebi in 2015, left the club a couple of years later after an audio recording of his alleged voice suggested they paid referees at KCCA for favours.

He denied it was him but was sanctioned and banned by Fufa who were convinced it was his voice.

He served his sentence and returned to work. He is the current Kitata FC coach.

All options remain open. An interim coach may be confirmed before KCCA face URA next week or they might get their permanent choice before then.

Byekwaso's final days

Byekwaso, first in charge on interim basis in March 2021 before signing a three-year-deal in preseason, threw in the towel after a poor run of results.

KCCA had drawn three successive games in the league before falling to Soltilo Bright Stars in the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarterfinals on Sunday.

The chaotic game - from KCCA's perspective, saw Tshishungu Kankonde win the battle to take a would-have-been equaliser penalty but the striker lost the battle to convert it.

"I have taken my decision as a coach today to resign because I am seeing player power in my team. I am not going to go on facing such situations," said Byekwaso.

"I blame all the players who take our penalties because I told Kankonde not to take it.

"We have the experts but he started quarrelling and arguing with our experts and then he suddenly misses it,” he said when asked who his first choice penalty take is.