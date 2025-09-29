What transpired at UPL AGM as Fufa defended changes

The Uganda Premier League (UPL) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Pearl of the Nile Hotel in Jinja but instead of the usual routine of budgets, reports and elections, the gathering turned into a cold affair.

At the heart of the unease were Fufa’s new reforms, which will overhaul the league into a complex three-phase format.

The changes have divided opinion, with several clubs opposing them outright before later on softening The Uganda Premier League (UPL) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Pearl of the Nile Hotel in Jinja last weekend, but instead of the usual routine of budgets, reports and elections, the gathering turned into a tense standoff over Fufa's sweeping reforms.

The new three-phase format dominated discussions, dividing opinion and exposing lingering mistrust between Fufa and several clubs. Five clubs, including giants KCCA and Vipers, skipped the AGM altogether.

Mbarara City, Lugazi and Nec also stayed away. Only Vipers’ legal director, Alex Luganda, attended, but in his capacity as a legal officer of the Fufa Super League Limited (FSLL).

Fufa defends role

FSLL chairman Arinaitwe Rugyendo presided but Fufa president Moses Magogo commanded the room as he defended the federation’s role in the league.

“FSLL is owned by 17 shareholders where 16 are clubs and the other is Fufa. This is our flagship brand and we’ve a duty and right to be here,” Magogo said, brushing aside claims of interference.

Magogo was flanked by executive committee members Ronnie Kalema, Florence Nakiwala and host Ronald Barente, who also doubles as Bul chairman. Barente openly backed the reforms:

“As Bul we support the new format because of the money coming to our accounts,” he said.

But Villa chief executive Eng. William Nkemba rejected the changes outright. “Villa is rejecting it in totality,” he said, breaking his earlier silence. Rugyendo interjected: “But Villa will play, right?” Nkemba only repeated his position.

Magogo insisted reforms were irreversible: “There’s no amount of intimidation that will get us off the road. Fufa is here only to promote the league.”

Funding assurances

The reforms come with a financial package. Each club will receive at least Shs160m in grants (Shs80m from Fufa and at least Shs80m from StarTimes) plus prize money. Clubs questioned its sustainability but Rugyendo promised consistency.

“We’ve fronted the idea of league support and we can confirm the funding will be annual and could increase if more incomes are realized,” the UPL chairman said.

Magogo clarified the money funds reforms as a whole not just clubs but reaffirmed Fufa’s budget can sustain the model.

Locker-room bonus debate

Another sticking point was Fufa’s Shs444m “locker-room bonus” scheme, which will pay players and staff directly via MTN Mobile Money for every win in Rounds Two and Three. Each of the 30 registered members per club will earn Shs80,000 and Shs150,000 for the respective rounds.

Some officials expressed unease. “Why is this a secret transaction between Fufa and my player? If delayed, it could demoralize my team,” one asked.

Rugyendo hinted at a betting firm’s involvement but Magogo denied any sponsorship link. “If we have any partnership, we always announce it,” he said, explaining that an agency tied to the telecom handles payouts using part of “Fufa’s re-prioritized Shs40b budget”. Still, some clubs remained uneasy about Fufa “and the agency” directly paying their players. Previously, Fufa and betPawa had a similar scheme with betting company in the Big League and Futsal leagues.

Shs50m pledge questioned

Clubs also reminded Fufa of its pledge in the AGM held Gulu in 2022 to inject Shs50m to each topflight club annually. Magogo admitted the full amount hadn’t been delivered, though he revealed that Shs25m had been wired last month.

Some owners of clubs that have since been relegated like Wakiso Giants’ Musa Atagenda insist Fufa still owed them.

Magogo’s response was blunt: “We promised to give clubs in the premier league and not individual clubs. Our task is to find the money, yours is to stay in the league.” He confirmed no additional funds from that pledge would come.

Silence, absences

Members criticized the silence of UPL board members during the reforms debate. Rugyendo admitted he too was still trying to understand the changes. “It moved faster than communication but now both are balancing out,” he said, adding that reforms often take a top-down approach.

Some fans are against the new format.

Magogo reinforced that the reforms were Fufa’s collective decision and not his as a person: “Even the biggest ideas start with one and are sold to others. This is Fufa’s position, not individuals’.”

The absence of five clubs, including KCCA and Vipers, also raised eyebrows. Rugyendo said they had submitted apologies but offered little detail.

Asked about sanctions if Villa or any other clubs decided not to feature in the league, both he and Magogo declined to comment but stressed that no club has officially withdrawn.

Magogo confirmed that KCCA and Kitara had agreed to host Villa and Vipers in the opening double-header at Namboole.

New secretariat, budget

Beyond reforms, Magogo announced Fufa’s Shs350m investment in constructing a permanent UPL secretariat at Fufa Stadium in Kadiba, ending the Shs1m monthly rent previously spent at Namboole.

The secretariat will expand its staff, particularly in media, communications and marketing. Administrative expenses will rise by 25 percent, from Shs599m to Shs801m in 2026. Overall UPL expenses are projected to increase by 12.5 percent from Shs1.18b to Shs1.35b.

Marketing and communications will remain capped at Shs300m while other areas will absorb the increase. UPL also plans to trim some operating costs by 15 percent.

Summary of projected accounts for 2026

Sources of income

Total projected income for 2026 – Shs. 2.69b

Breakdown

Startimes (87%) – Shs 2.351b

Club annual subscription (1%) – Shs16m

Membership fees – Shs3m

Fufa budget support (9%) – Shs240m

Gate collections (3%) – Shs80.4m

Distribution funds

16 Clubs (60%) – Shs 1.41b

FUFA(10%) – Shs235m

Referees (10%) – Shs235m

Secretariat (20%) – Shs470m

Operating expenses

League Costs - Shs248m

Marketing and communications - Shs302m

Administration - Shs801m

Total - Shs1.35b

• Operating costs take up 63% of the total income excluding allocation to Fufa, clubs and referees .

• Leagues expenses expected to decrease significantly by 15% (2025: Shs285m to Shs248m in 2026).

• An Increment of 1% has been budgeted for the Marketing and Communication expenses.