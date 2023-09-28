Where Ugandans could cash-in at 2027 Afcon

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) yesterday awarded the host rights to Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania to host the 2027 competitions.

The announcement kicked up excitement among Ugandans because the tournament comes with a lot of opportunities.

Here are some of the key businesses that will be cashing-in from the tournament.

Hotel and Hospitality

Afcon usually attracts over 24 countries from the continent to compete for the silverware for a period of about one month. The majority of the participants are visitors who need accommodation, this means that they will turn to hotels around.

The countries’ delegations include players, coaches and the technical teams, among others who will need accommodation and other hospitality services. So, the hoteliers will be among the top beneficiaries from this tournament through providing services like food and beverages, lodgings, recreation, tour guiding, and language interpreters among others.

Transport sector

Thousands of delegates from across the country will definitely need means of transport to move from point A to B, this means those in transport industry will be cashing-in immensely.

The movement will involve to and from the airports, training areas, hotels and recreation centres, tourism places, among others.

Tourism industry

Uganda is known as the Pearl of Africa. This will be the ripe time for Africans to visit some of the tourism sites like waterfalls, national game parks, source of River Nile, Equator, mountain hiking, among others.

Statistics from the Uganda Tourism Board show that the country was on its steady recovery from Covid-19 disruptions and that last year, 814,508 tourists visited the tourism sites, bringing in $736 million (over Shs2.6 trillion). So imagine with a huge influx, the sector will earn much more than that.

Statistics show that Uganda’s tourism industry created 536,600 jobs in 2019 (5.8 of total) and 321,960 jobs in 2020.

Security services

Enhanced security services will be needed at the airports, accommodation sites, training grounds and during the actual football matches, among others. This will give the opportunity to the local security companies to provide the required services.

Agriculture

The influx of other nationals into the country is expected to trigger the rise in the demand for food stuffs like fruits, cereals and dairy products on the local market. This will improve the earnings of food vendors, traders and farmers.

Casual workers

In addition to Mandela National Stadium, Uganda is required to construct at least one stadium of international standard to be used during the tournament. The new construction site and the rehabilitation of other training grounds are expected to create job opportunities for thousands of unemployed youths to work as skilled and casual labourers.

Crafts and souvenir businesses

Ugandans are known for their skillful art craft pieces which are highly demanded at the local and international market. With a huge number of foreign delegates coming to the country, this industry is expected to bud.