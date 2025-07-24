Where will the goals come from for the Cranes?

As the Uganda Cranes gear up for their seventh consecutive African Nations Championship (Chan) appearance, a critical question looms large: where will the goals come from? Despite consistently qualifying for the tournament, the Cranes have a persistent struggle to find the back of the net, a hurdle that has repeatedly stalled their progress beyond the groups.

A look back at their previous six Chan campaigns paints a stark picture of offensive struggles. Across these tournaments, the Cranes have managed a meagre 13 goals while conceding 27.

This substantial goal deficit points to a systemic issue that head coach Morley Byekwaso and his technical team must address if they hope to alter their fortunes in the upcoming edition.

The Cranes' scoring record at Chan has been a consistent narrative of missed opportunities. In 2011 in Sudan, a solitary goal from Saddam Juma, Uganda's historic first in CHAN, was all they could muster, leaving them at the bottom of their group with no points.

The 2014 tournament in South Africa saw Yunus Sentamu bagging all three of Uganda's goals. Despite his heroics, the team narrowly missed advancing, finishing third in their group. Sentamu remains Uganda's all-time top scorer at CHAN, a testament to his individual brilliance but also a stark reminder of the team's reliance on a single player.

In 2016 in Rwanda, a slightly improved four goals were scored, but still not enough to escape the group stage, where they finished third.

The 2018 campaign in Morocco was another disappointment, yielding just one goal from Derrick Nsibambi as the Cranes finished last in their group.

The 2020 tournament in Cameroon saw Saidi Kyeyune (two goals) and Ibrahim Orit contribute to the three goals scored, but a porous defense that conceded seven goals, including five against Morocco, meant they finished at the bottom of their group. Most recently,

In 2022 in Algeria, a solitary penalty from Moses Waiswa against Ivory Coast was the only goal scored, with the team once again finishing third in their group despite earning four points.

The recent 1-0 loss to Tanzania in the Cecafa Tri-Nation tournament in Dar es Salaam offered a glimpse into the ongoing challenges.

Co-head coach Morley Byekwaso's post-match assessment echoed familiar sentiments.

"We created chances but didn’t take them," Byekwaso said.

This highlights a recurring problem – the ability to create opportunities, but the consistent inability to convert them into goals.

The preferred starting attacking trio of Patrick Kakande, Sentamu and Okello in the Tanzania match lacked sharpness, immediately raising concerns about the readiness of the primary attacking options for the Chan assignment.

While a supporting cast including Usama Arafat, Shafiq 'Nana' Kwikiriza, Reagan Mpande, Ivan Ahimbisibwe and Enock Sebaggala offers depth, their ability to deliver goals at this level remains largely unproven.