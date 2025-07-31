Who is who at Chan 2024?

The pulse of African football is set to hasten at the 2024 African Nations Championship (Chan).

From August 2 to August 30, 2025, the eyes of the continent will turn to East Africa, where Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania co-host this unique tournament.

Unlike the Africa Cup of Nations, Chan promotes homegrown talent, featuring only players who compete in their respective domestic leagues.

This biennial tournament offers a rare glimpse into the depth of local footballing prowess across the continent, providing a platform for rising stars.

With President Museveni symbolically scoring the "first goal" during the launching ceremony in Kampala, the waiting is over.

This tournament serves as a dress rehearsal for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which will also be held across these three East African countries.

Algeria

Nickname: Les Fennecs (The Desert Foxes)

Appearances: 3rd (2011, 2022, 2024)

Previous best performance: Runners-up (2022)

Head coach: Madjid Bougherra

Key players: Aymen Mahious (Forward), Abderrahmane Meziane (Forward), Mohamed Benkhemassa (Midfielder) and Zakaria Draoui (Midfielder)

Strengths: Algeria is known for its tactical intelligence, disciplined defense and swift transitions. They often employ a physical, high-intensity playing style, aiming to dominate midfield battles and exploit spaces with quick counter-attacks. Their consistency in reaching the latter stages of the tournament in their previous appearances makes them a tough opponent.

Outlook: Algeria enters CHAN 2024 as one of the strong favourites. Having agonisingly lost the 2022 final on home soil, they are highly motivated to go one better this time.





Angola

Nickname: Palancas Negras (Black Sable Antelopes)

Appearances: 5th (2011, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2024)

Previous best performance: Runners-up (2011)

Head coach: Pedro Gonçalves

Key players: Neblu (Goalkeeper), Mafuta (Midfielder) and Gibelé (Forward)

Strengths: Under Pedro Gonçalves, Angola's success has been built on solid defense. They are known to frustrate opponents before punishing them on the transition. They are a physical and disciplined side.

Outlook: While not consistently reaching the very late stages, Angola are capable of surprising strong teams and will be aiming for a deep run in the tournament.

Burkina Faso

Nickname: Les Étalons (The Stallions)

Appearances: 4th (2014, 2018, 2020, 2024)

Previous best performance: Group Stage (2014, 2018, 2020)

Head coach: Issa Balboné

Key players: Aboubacar Traoré (Forward), Sanou Ladji, Belem Enock and Barro Cédric.

Strengths: Burkina Faso is expected to play with tactical discipline and resilience. They showed this in their qualifying campaign, overcoming a deficit against Côte d'Ivoire. Their coach emphasises tactical adaptability.

Outlook: Burkina Faso has consistently qualified for CHAN but has yet to progress beyond the group stage. They will be eager to break this streak and make an impact in the tournament, starting with their opening match against co-hosts Tanzania.





Central African Republic

Nickname: Les Fauves (The Wild Beasts)

Appearances: 1st (2024)

Previous best performance: Debut

Head coach: Sébastien Ngato

Key players: Bertillon Arnold Yangana (Forward), Nze Ronaldo (Striker) and Angelo Galabazi (Midfielder).

Strengths: As debutants, the Central African Republic's strength lies in their defensive solidity and effective counter-attacking football, often employing a 4-3-3 formation. They demonstrated their ability to spring surprises by eliminating Cameroon.

Outlook: This marks the first appearance for the Central African Republic in CHAN. Their determination and the element of surprise could make them a tricky opponent.





Congo

Nickname: Red Devils

Appearances: 5th (2014, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024)

Previous best performance: Quarter-finals (2018, 2022)

Head coach: Paul Ngatsono

Key players: Simon Ulrich Samba (Goalkeeper, AS Otoho), Beranger Richy Itoua (Defender, AS Otoho), Japhet Eloi Mankou Nguembete (Midfielder, Interclub), De Vincent Venold Dzaba Kouakou (Forward, Interclub)

Strengths: Congo is known for its physicality and direct style of play, making them a tough opponent for any side. Ngatsono's previous stints in 2018 and 2020 suggest he will leverage his experience to build a cohesive unit. His focus will likely be on defensive organisation and exploiting set pieces or quick transitions.

Outlook: Congo’s participation comes after reinstatement by CAF, following an initial disqualification. They face a challenging Group D alongside defending champions Senegal, regional powerhouse Nigeria and Sudan.





DR Congo

Nickname: Leopards

Appearances: 7th (2009, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2022, 2024)

Previous best performance: Champions (2009, 2016)

Head coach: Otis N'Goma

Key players: Oscar Kabwit (Forward, TP Mazembe)

Strengths: DR Congo focuses on solid defense and quick counterattacks, offering a modern tactical approach. They are known for their tactical maturity and big-stage composure.

Outlook: DR Congo is undoubtedly one of the tournament favorites. As two-time champions, they possess a rich CHAN pedigree and will be looking to add a third title to their collection.

Equatorial Guinea

Nickname: Nzalang Nacional

Appearances: 2nd (2018, 2024)

Previous Best Performance: Group stage (2018).

Head coach: Juan Micha

Key players: Ibán Salvador (Midfielder/forward)

Strengths: Equatorial Guinea is known for its pragmatic and adaptable approach, combining defensive grit with offensive flair. They have a history of defying expectations and surprising opponents.

Outlook: Equatorial Guinea returns to CHAN after their 2018 debut, having replaced Congo due to an eligibility dispute. Despite their limited CHAN experience, their recent strong performances in AFCON tournaments, they are capable of upsetting the odds.





Guinea

Nickname: Syli Nationale (National Elephants)

Appearances: 4th (2016, 2018, 2020, 2024)

Previous best performance: 3rd place (2020)

Head coach: Souleymane Camara (though he won't be on the bench due to licensing restrictions).

Key players: Mohamed Saliou Bangoura (Forward), Ibrahima Sory Sankhon (Midfielder), Y. Gnagna Barry (Forward), Ismaël Camara (Forward) and Ousmane Dramé (Midfielder).

Strengths: Guinea is known for its offensive style of play and producing technically gifted players. Coach Camara prefers a 4-3-3 formation and emphasizes a strong defensive foundation coupled with fluid attacking movements.

Outlook: Guinea has consistently reached the knockout stages, including a third-place finish in 2020. They are a strong contender and will be aiming to reach the final this time around, facing a competitive Group C.





Kenya

Nickname: Harambee Stars

Appearances: 1st (2024)

Previous best performance: Debut

Head coach: Benni McCarthy

Key players: Masoud Juma (Striker), Abud Omar (Defender, Captain), Byrne Omondi (Goalkeeper, Bandari), Alpha Onyango (Midfielder, Gor Mahia), Austin Odhiambo (Midfielder, Gor Mahia), Austin Odongo (Striker, Shabana).

Strengths: Kenya is expected to display an attractive brand of attacking football. McCarthy, a former striker, favors offensive formations like 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 to maximize their attacking potential. He emphasizes giving young players a chance.

Outlook: Kenya has the advantage of home support and familiar conditions. They are in a challenging Group A, but with the backing of their fans, they could emerge as a dark horse in the tournament.





Madagascar

Nickname: Barea

Appearances: 2nd (2022, 2024)

Previous best performance: 3rd place (2022)

Head coach: Romuald Rakotondrabe ("Rôro")

Key players: John Christiano Razafimanana (Forward)

Strengths: Madagascar promotes offensive, fluid football. They are known for their quick, technical playing style and a well-organised defense.

Outlook: Madagascar made a strong impression in their debut appearance in 2022, finishing third. They will be looking to build on that success and prove that their previous performance was no fluke. They are a team to watch.





Mauritania

Nickname: Al-Murabitun

Appearances: 4th (2014, 2018, 2022, 2024)

Previous best performance: Quarter-finals (2022)

Head coach: Aritz Lopez Garay

Key players: El Hacen El Id (Midfielder), Abderrahmane Sarr (Goalkeeper), Sheikh Al-Hattab (Forward).

Strengths: Mauritania is anticipated to take a well-organised and dynamic stance, with a strong defensive unit. Coach Garay prioritizes a proactive and offensive style of play that aims to overwhelm opponents.

Outlook: Mauritania has shown improvement in recent CHAN editions, reaching the quarter-finals in 2022. They will aim to continue this upward trajectory and potentially break into the semi-finals.

Morocco

Nickname: Atlas Lions

Appearances: 5th (2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2024)

Previous best performance: Champions (2018, 2020)

Head coach: Tarik Sektioui

Key players: Mehdi El Harrar (Goalkeeper), Mohamed Boulacsout (Defender), Hrimat Mohamed Rabie (Midfielder), Saïf-Eddine Bouhra (Forward).

Strengths: Morocco's strength lies in their cohesion, tactical discipline and fighting spirit. They play a composed style of football based on ball control and intelligent pressing.

Outlook: Morocco is arguably the strongest favorite for the title. They are the champions from the 2018 and 2020 editions and are aiming for a historic third title. Their squad boasts technical quality, tactical discipline, and a winning mentality, making them the team to beat.





Niger

Nickname: Mena

Appearances: 5th (2011, 2016, 2020, 2022, 2024)

Previous best performance: 4th Place (2022)

Head coach: Harouna Doua Gabde

Key players: Abraham Agora (Left-back)

Strengths: Harouna Doula is known for his tactical flexibility, often employing a 4-4-2 as his base but adapting to opponents with 4-2-3-1 or 4-1-2-1-2. His strategic approach prioritizes defensive organization and fluid counter-attacking football. Niger is a defensively solid team.

Outlook: Niger reached the semi-finals in the last edition. They are a defensively solid team and will look to build on their previous success to make another strong run.





Nigeria

Nickname: Super Eagles

Appearances: 4th (2014, 2016, 2018, 2024)

Previous best performance: Runners-up (2018)

Head coach: Daniel Ogunmodede

Key players: Junior Harrison Nduka (Captain), Sikiru Alimi (Forward), Godwin Obaje (Forward), Ebenezer Harcourt (Goalkeeper)

Strengths: Coach Ogunmodede prioritises defensive solidity and structured midfield play. His preferred 5-3-2 formation reflects a pragmatic approach, ensuring compactness while allowing for attacking opportunities when the moment arises. Nigeria is known for its energetic and direct football, exploiting the speed and physical power of its attackers.

Outlook: Nigeria returns to CHAN after missing the previous edition and will be eager to make a strong statement. Known for their attacking flair and physical dominance, the Super Eagles will be aiming to go all the way this time, having previously reached the final. They are a strong contender.





Senegal

Nickname: Teranga Lions

Appearances: 4th (2009, 2011, 2013, 2022, 2024)

Previous best performance: Champions (2022)

Head coach: Souleymane Diallo

Key players: Serigne Moctar Koité (Midfielder), Idrissa Ndiaye (Goalkeeper), Libasse Gueye (Forward).

Strengths: As defending champions, Senegal, will maintain a pragmatic and balanced tactical approach. They rely on a solid and structured defense, built around a compact block with strict discipline. Offensively, Diallo favors a direct approach with rapid transition phases.

Outlook: Senegal is a strong contender to retain their title. As defending champions, they have proven their quality and ability to perform under pressure. Their new-look squad, featuring a blend of experience and emerging talent, will be tested immediately in a heavyweight Group D clash against Nigeria on August 5th, alongside Congo and Sudan.





South Africa

Nickname: Bafana Bafana

Appearances: 3rd (2011, 2014, 2024)

Previous best performance: Quarter-finals (2011)

Head coach: Molefi Ntseki

Key players: Zakhele Lepasa (Forward), Keagan Dolly (Midfielder), Thabiso Kutumela (Forward).

Strengths: While information on their specific CHAN style is not detailed, South Africa's approach often involves a structured build-up play and good technical ability, leveraging players from their competitive Premier Soccer League. Their challenge will be consistency.

Outlook: South Africa is returning to CHAN after a break and will be looking to make a significant impact. With a mix of established and rising domestic stars, they have the potential to go deep in the competition.





Sudan

Nickname: Falcons of Jediane

Appearances: 4th (2011, 2014, 2018, 2024)

Previous best performance: 3rd Place (2011, 2018)

Head coach: Kwesi Appiah

Key players: Mohamed Abdel Rahman 'Al-Ghorbal' (Striker, Al-Hilal)

Strengths: Sudan has a history of overachieving at CHAN, often displaying resilience and tactical discipline. Under Kwesi Appiah, they will aim to rekindle that magic.

Outlook: Sudan has twice reached the third-place playoff. They will be aiming to at least replicate that performance and potentially push for a final spot.





Tanzania

Nickname: Taifa Stars

Appearances: 3rd (2009, 2020, 2024)

Previous Best Performance: Group Stage (2009, 2020)

Head coach: Hemed Suleiman

Key players: Aishi "Tanzania One" Manula (Goalkeeper), Shomari Kapombe (Defender), Mohammed Hussein (Defender), Abdoulrazack Mohamed (Midfielder), Yusuph Kagoma (Midfielder), Denis Kibu (Forward).

Strengths: As co-hosts, Tanzania will rely on the energy of their home crowd. Their style will likely be aggressive and direct, aiming to utilize the pace and physicality.

Outlook: While they have struggled to advance beyond the group stage in previous appearances, the support of their fans could be a major factor in driving them to a better performance.

Uganda

Nickname: Uganda Cranes

Appearances: 7th (2011, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024)

Previous best performance: Group Stage

Head coach: Morley Byekwaso (co-coach with Fred Muhumuza)

Key players: Allan Okello (Midfielder, Vipers SC)

Strengths: Uganda will likely play a dynamic style of football. Fred Muhumuza adds tactical depth and a structured approach. Allan Okello's creativity and vision will be central to their attacking play.

Outlook: Uganda has been a consistent participant but has yet to progress beyond the group stage. With home advantage, the Cranes will be highly motivated to break this jinx and make a deep run in the tournament. This tournament also serves as a preparation for their co-hosting of the 2027 AFCON.

Zambia

Nickname: Chipolopolo (The Copper Bullets)

Appearances: 5th (2009, 2011, 2014, 2020, 2024)

Previous best performance: 3rd Place (2009)

Head coach: Avram Grant

Key players: Kelvin Kampamba (Midfielder), Prince Mumba (Midfielder), Charles Zulu (Midfielder).

Strengths: Zambia is known for its attacking flair and will likely be offensive under Avram Grant. They possess technical players and good athleticism, making them a dangerous opponent.

Outlook: Zambia has a history of strong performances in CHAN, including a third-place finish in the inaugural edition. They are a team that can challenge the favourites and will be looking to go far in the competition.

Teams to watch: Morocco, DR Congo, Senegal, Algeria, Nigeria