Who will be next Cranes head coach?

On a whole, the situation remains just as vague even after Fufa confirmed yesterday they had parted ways with Johnny McKinstry as Uganda Cranes coach.

In a statement, Fufa thanked the Northern Irishman for “the professionalism demonstrated during his employment with Fufa” and wished him the best in his endeavors, but there was no mention of what next regarding the next national team coach. McKinstry, 35, has been engaging with Fufa since his month’s suspension ended on April 1.

Daily Monitor understands the reason the decision had dragged since early March was because of protracted settlement negotiations.

The new development means that agreement has since been reached, and if McKinstry was compensated until September 2022, when his contract was due to end, he is expected to have walked away with just over Shs900m.

Above average

McKinstry leaves Uganda having won two in every three games played, recording a 67% win rate from the 18 games he has overseen. He won 12 of those, drawing three and losing as many.

He also leaves a proud 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup winner with the Cranes.

His case is now done. But not Cranes’. Abdallah Mubiru and his assistants Livingston Mbabazi and Fred Kajoba, who temporarily took charge of the Cranes in the final two Afcon qualifying games after McKinstry was asked by Fufa to temporarily step aside, were brought in for only that particular job.

And with just under two months to the 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifiers in June, time is not Fufa’s best ally. There is also the question of whether they maintain the local cast of coaches or bring in a foreign tactician.

“That’s an Exco decision,” said Fufa head of communications, Ahmed Hussein, when sounded out.

“They will guide on that matter with the help of the CEO and Football Development Directorate.”

Possible candidates...Who is in contention?

Mubiru, despite failing the Afcon qualification mission, is one of the favourites for the job as he is already in the set-up.

He also was in charge of the Cranes in Chan qualifiers, as well as Cosafa when Uganda played as a guest team.

The other contender, arguably the most qualified locally, is former KCCA manager Mike Mutebi.

Mutebi, a man who does not suffer fools, backed Mubiru to keep the job when Daily Monitor sat down with him recently. But he also said if the job were available, and conditions conducive, he would be open to talking.

Internationally, they do not come bigger and more natural than 2019 Afcon Cranes coach, Sebastien Desabre.

The coach of French Ligue 2 side, Chamois Niortais, is a favourite among Ugandan fans, and left the job on good terms after the 2019 Afcon finals.

