Why Ankole Districts Football Tournament was suspended

After the High Court hearing in Mbarara on Monday, July 24, 2023, the Ankole Districts Tournament was suspended after controversy rocked the competition between two rival districts that had not agreed on pitch.

Deputy Registrar Zulaika Nanteza issued an interim order suspending of tournament’s scheduled quarterfinal games due this week.

This was after an application by members of Bushenyi district football team challenging some of the decisions of organizing committee that awarded three points and three goals to their rivals Sheema district on Wednesday, July 12, a decision that eliminated their team from the tournament.

In her order issued on Monday, Deputy Registrar Nanteeza ruled, to restrain the respondents or anyone deriving authority from or any other person from continuing with playing any other matches in the Ankole districts football tournament 2023 until the hearing and determination of the main application.

The Bushenyi district football team organizing committee led by team managers Apollo Kakonge and Mukore Innocent, media officer Zadock Amanyisa and Richard Twesigye who is a member went to court after Abomugisha sports ventures, who are the organisers of the Ankole District football tournament, cancelled a game in which Bushenyi district team was leading after 78 minutes. Organisers ordered it to be replayed.

The organizers also refused to follow the Federation for Uganda Football Association (Fufa) rules under article 25 (3) of the Fufa competition rules (2021) on replaying abandoned games and rejected efforts by Fufa regional representatives to intervene in the matter as the organisers also rejected the referee’s report of the controversial match.

Abomugisha sports ventures issued a press release stating “hearing and determination of the main application or until other orders are made. It is our civic duty to respect courts of law, the tournament has therefore been suspended until further notice.’’

Up to 11 districts from the region were among the participants of the 2nd edition of the Ankole District Tournament which started in June and was planned to end in August this year.

The tournament later ran into controversy after some of the participating teams started to violate rules. An example had the abandomnet of Ntungamo vs. Mbarara City on July 18, 2023 at Kyamate playground in second leg quarterfinal game after Ntungamo was awarded a penalty in the second half.

The referee has adjuged a player to have handled the ball in the Mbarara City penalty area by a defender which the officials of Mbarara disallowed and ordered their players to walk off.

The Ankole Districts Football Tournament Public Relations Officer Elias Rutugusa says much as the tournament was suspended, the officials they are doing whatever is required to ensure the suspension is lifted stating that they have officials lawyers who will help them in the process.

“As Ankole district football tournament, we respect whatever court decided because we follow the laws. We run this tournament following Fufa laws. Even Fufa know what is going on and as tournaments officials, we shall keep engaging participants.

"We shall always find solutions to such challenges than going to court because court takes a lot of time. We pray for harmony among the aggrieved parties as we wait for what court will decide. Our lawyers are ready to defend our tournament because we have been documenting everything,” said Mr Rutugusa