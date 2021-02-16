Why are Vipers yet to be crowned?

By George Katongole More by this Author

Vipers’ wait to get their hands on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League trophy has entered its ninth month, for among others, the champions’ reluctance to be crowned.

The Venoms won their fourth silverware after the league was cancelled in May last year with five games to play following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, nearly a year later and six games into the much-delayed new season, Vipers are yet to be crowned.

“I think it is time-barred. It doesn’t make sense giving them a trophy now,” Bernard Bainamani, chief executive of the Uganda Premier League (UPL), told Daily Monitor.

“What does it mean [to crown Vipers now]? It doesn’t remove championship. They are even out of the Caf Champions League. Handing over the trophy (and medals) now doesn’t make any sense.”

Traditionally, the trophy is presented after the final home game.

Vipers reluctant

The trophy is still in the cabinet of the UPL at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole. Bainamani says they have engaged Vipers to indicate time for their trophy presentation but that the club is taking its time.

Club officials intimated that talks are ongoing about the crowning, possibly before the end of the first round. The league will break for the first round on March 18.

Abdu Wasike, Vipers spokesman, says they have inundated with activities.

“We haven’t been able to fix a date yet but before the end of the first round, we will fix a convenient date and receive the trophy,” Wasike said.

“It is an important event for us and our fans so we are taking it seriously.”

Vipers are top of the league after six rounds with 14 points but there could be no time in between as games are coming in thick and fast.

Insiders intimate there could be a chance of a trophy celebration involving an event at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, to coincide with their expected stadium expansion launch.

Cash prizes

Vipers have received the Shs60m cash prize for their 2019/2020 season exploits.

Sources say all cash prizes were distributed by Fufa during the Covid-19 lockdown last year to the various clubs.

KCCA, who finished second, earned Shs20m, third-placed SC Villa Shs9.6m while Busoga United and URA, who finished fourth and fifth respectively, received Shs7m and Shs5m.

The three relegated sides; Maroons, Proline and Tooro United, shared a total sum of Shs2.2m.

UPL cash prize breakdown

Vipers Shs60m

KCCA Shs20m

SC Villa Shs9.6m

Busoga United Shs7m

URA Shs5m

Bul Shs4.5m

Mbarara City Shs4m

Onduparaka Shs3.5m

Express Shs3.5m

Wakiso Giants Shs2.5m

Kyetume Shs2.4m

Bright Stars Shs2.3m

Police Shs2.2m

Maroons Shs1m

Proline Shs700,000

Tooro United Shs500,000

