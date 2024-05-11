Why Bul should lead Vipers in UPL tie-breaker

Bul’s double win over Vipers could come in handy if the two sides end up tied on points at the end of this season’s StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Social media has been awash with a debate as to who is leading the league table between Vipers and Bul based on the rules.

The two sides are currently tied on 49 points but according to the table updates released by the league secretariat, Vipers lead due to their superior goal difference.

Integrity

That system was used to declare Vipers the champions last year after edging KCCA on goal difference despite finishing joint on 53 points.

It was the second time the champion was decided on goal difference since the infamous Villa 22-1 Akol saga in 2003.

Vipers won the 2022/23 trophy on a plus 27 goals, six more than KCCA thanks to their 5-2 and 5-0 wins over Express and Busoga United in their last two games at home in Kitende. Incidentally, KCCA also won their final match against Bright Stars 5-0 despite struggling to score only four in the five games preceding the season-ender.

New tie-breaker

At the beginning of the season, Fufa changed the rule to install the head-to-head rule before the goal difference is applied in case two or more teams are tied as it is in the Vipers and Bul case.

Article 14(4) (c)(ii) of the Fufa Competitions Rules states that for a tie in points, “then the better team, between the tying teams, by the Head-to-Head (Using the goal aggregate system) will be ranked above.”

The subsequent clauses direct that virtual points, goal difference, goals scored, fair play (cards) or a replay between the tied teams be used in that descending order.

For virtual points, an extra point will be awarded for a win of more than one-goal margin while for fair play, each yellow and red card will weigh one and three points respectively.

This debate seems to have caught the UPL off guard as the league manager Paul Kabaikaramu sounded unconvincing while explaining why the secretariat’s systems reflect the old method.

“It is because of our current system which is the would-be or famous used by most of the leagues. We anticipated to apply it at the end of the season because for example, how would you compute virtual points on the table,” Kabaikaramu wondered, explaining that the case could be likened to the 75-% rule invoked during the Covid-19 break in 2020.