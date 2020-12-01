Will Mutanda fill Aheebwa’s shooting boots for Mbarara?

By DENIS BBOSA More by this Author

Many thought striker Bashir Mutanda’s career had gone south with his switch from SC Villa to Mbarara City in September.

Despite an injury-plagued 2019-20, Mutanda and the club think otherwise, and will daringly be out to prove doubters wrong when they kick off the new season.

He steps into the big shoes after the club lost forwards Brian Aheebwa (KCCA) and Ibrahim Orit (Vipers) who dragged them to seventh.

Remember, they had also lost Paul Mucureezi mid-season. The trio contributed 21 of the 29 goals last term.

Now, it’s Mutanda to build a relationship with the pair with Jude Ssemugabi and South Sudanese international Makueth Wol.

“I will work hard to see that I see the goals because I need the top scorers’ boot. Together with my teammates, we want to improve the general performance of the club,” Mutyaba promised.

His coach Brian Ssenyondo is equally expectant; “He is a good center forward, one that the club needs to score the goals.”

Amid the upheaval, Souleymane Bamba, Steven Othieno and Swalik Bebe Segujja, Muhammad Ssekeba have all renewed their contracts.

In addition, coach Ssenyondo added Godfrey Kalungi and Ronald Edwok from Light Secondary School. They have also brought back Farouk Samali from Kigezi Home Boys.

Ssenyondo will have to do without his former deputy Sadiq Ssempigi who threw in the towel over seven-month long salary delay.

At kick-off this week, Muhammed Kisekka is likely to take charge with Ssenyondo away with the U-17 national team preparing for the Nations Cup qualifiers in Rwanda this month.

The variables are complicated by Fufa barring their home – Kakyeka Stadium – from hosting games due to its poor state.

They have had to make do with Kavumba Recreation Centre, Wankulukuku and Bombo stadiums previously.

Improving on last season’s seventh place is going to be a big ask. .

