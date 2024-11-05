Winning start for Ahumuza

Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals used their build up to the start of life in the second tier league to appoint Collins Ahumuza as their coach.

Ahumuza previously served as an assistant coach at the Mukono-based side before she left in April to join Bukedea Comprehensive School. The instability led to relegation from the topflight.

But before they met Kawempe Muslim’s B side, owned by Uganda Revenue Authority, in the Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Elite League (FTBFWEL)’s Elizabeth Group on Saturday, Ahumuza was appointed UCU head coach.

She repaid the faith by leading them to a 2-0 home win in their first game of the FTBFWSL owing to goals from Cathy Nassimbwa and Jovia Nakagolo.

Kabene on song

Meanwhile, Sylvia Kabene returned from the national team’s trip to Democratic Republic of Congo to score twice as St. Noa Girls Zana beat Royal Dreamers 2-0 in Bushenyi on Sunday.

Just over 100km away and a day earlier, Paskazia Tumwebaze’s lone goal was enough to give hosts She Kasese a 1-0 win over Isra Soccer Academy.

In Victoria Group, Shanita Naluwongo also scored the lone goal in Sironko as Highway Ladies beat Asubo on Saturday.

in Lira, Samsa Inzikuru, Irene Agenorwot, and Deborah Apeduno were on the scoresheet as Sacred Hearts beat hosts Lango Queens 3-1 on Sunday.

FUFA WOMEN ELITE LEAGUE

VICTORIA GROUP

Highway 1-0 Asubo

Lango Queens 1-3 Sacred Hearts

Table

Team P W D L F A PTS

Sacred Hearts 2 2 0 0 4 1 6

Highway 2 0 1 1 2 1 4

Asubo 2 1 0 1 5 1 3

Pabo United 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Ateker 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Lango Queens 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Goldstar 1 0 0 1 0 5 0

ELIZABETH GROUP

She Kasese 1-0 Isra Soccer Academy

UCU Lady Cardinals 0-2 Kawempe Muslim

Royal Dreamers 0-2 St. Noa Girls

Team P W D L F A PTS

St. Noa Girls 2 2 0 0 3 0 6

UCU Lady Cardinals 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Isra Academy 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Kawempe Muslim 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

She Kasese 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

She Geme 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Royal Dreamers 2 0 0 2 0 4 0