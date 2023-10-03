Winning starts on the line as UCU and Busitema face off

Uganda Christian University (UCU) and Busitema University will put their perfect starts in the Pepsi University League on the line when they face off in Mukono on Tuesday in Group D.

UCU started off with a a 2-0 win away in Kumi and coach Kintu Mwera believes his side are even better prepared ahead of their second game.

“Our aim is of course a win and I know we are well prepared and very ready for the game. The boys are in high spirits and they know what to do so we are looking forward to the game,” Kintu said .

Allan Opio and Isaac Ofoyirwoth were the scorers against Kumi and will be among those expected to deliver victory.



Busitema is meanwhile coming off a win against Kampala International University (KIU) and Coach AbdulnoorMusisi says his players are aware of the responsibility at hand.

“We are in Mukono for a serious mission and the team is determined to carry the name of the University high by performing well," stated Musisi having previously overseen the 1-0 win over KIU.

Simon Bukenya got the game's only goal but Musisi is still expecting the whole squad to step up going forward.



“All the players we selected for this competition are well prepared and are ready for the challenge. We know UCU is a strong side with good physical condition and good defence. They are very strong at home.By the way we will not be satisfied with a draw. We are aiming only for victory." concluded Musisi.