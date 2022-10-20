Wins continue to elude Gaddafi, Bright Stars

Gaddafi and Bright Stars came into this StarTimes Uganda Premier League the season with varying ambitions.

After spending spree that brought in no less than eight new faces and a former winning Gaddafi owner Edrine Ochieng mentioned his team competing with the top four teams from last season after an eighth place finish.

Bright Stars, meanwhile, hoped the acquisition of coach Asaph Mwebaze would help steer the club away from relegation talk this season and also building a young squad with an expansive brand of football.

Four match-days however into the current season both Bright Stars and Gaddafi seem far from those targets.

Both remain winless with Gaddafi picking up two points from the opening three games after yesterday's games while Bright Stars have now drawn their opening four games.

Gaddafi went first, salvaging a 1-all draw with Express after their game had been washed away the previous day.

Allan Kayiwa put the Red Eagles ahead on nine minutes before Brian Kalumba levelled for Gaddafi eight minutes after the break on coach Wasswa Bbosa's first return to Wankulukuku as coach since leaving Express last season.

Bright Stars followed suit at Kavumba with their 1-1 draw against UPDF.

The former took the lead when Emmanuel Loki beat Ivan Mutumba with a low shot at his near post but the stars dimmed lost concentration to allow the lively substitute Abasi Kyeyune to force home the equalizer five minutes from time.

And while the other Kyeyune, Muhammad, was Bright for the Stars, his good build up play lacked an end product to leave his coach Asaph Mwebaze cutting a frustrated figure at the end of the game with shades of his previous team Maroons drawing 17 games in the 2017-2018 starting to resurface.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League



Results





Express 1-1 Gaddafi