Wobbly URA survive Jogoos scare in UPL

Bruising Encounter. SC Villa’s attacking midfielder Salim Abdallah grimaces in pain on the Njeru Turf during the 2-2 stalemate with URA. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Monitor Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Two minutes from the final whistle, striker Cromwell Rwothomio rose the highest to nod URA level.

Without skipper Shafik Kagimu and deputy Paul Mbowa, URA are mundane out of sorts side.
Kagimu gives Simeone Masaba’s team the impetus in the midfield and attack while Mbowa’s indifatigable contribution and versatility is unmatched.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.