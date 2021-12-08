Wobbly URA survive Jogoos scare in UPL

Without skipper Shafik Kagimu and deputy Paul Mbowa, URA are mundane out of sorts side.

Kagimu gives Simeone Masaba’s team the impetus in the midfield and attack while Mbowa’s indifatigable contribution and versatility is unmatched.

The duo were absent through injury yesterday at the Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru, and a youthful unfancied SC Villa nearly took Masaba’s charges to the cleaners.

By the fourth minute, Villa live-wire forward Travis Mutyaba was solely dissecting the URA midfield and defence and knitting an eagle-eyed threaded pass to striker Saddam Masereka who finished past on-lashing goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo with relative ease.

Winger Viane Ssekajugo pulled the visitors level with a well taken volley but it was more of a gift from the Villa defence than a URA orchestrated move. The Jogoo midfield trio of Salim Abdallah, Amir Kakomo and Goffin Oworwoth overran Saidi Kyeyune, Moses Sseruyidde and Ivan Sserubiri manning the tax collectors’ central axis in sublime fashion. Towards the halftime whistle, Kakomo initiated a counter-attack before feeding an unmarked Mutyaba who simply cut in from the right wing to shoot past a hapless Ssebwalunyo.

Had Petros Koukouras’ inexperienced Jogoos believed they could kill off a less- inspiring and insipid URA, they would have bagged three priceless points at home.

Two minutes from the final whistle, striker Cromwell Rwothomio rose the highest to nod URA level after Villa custodian Martin Ssenkoto didn’t come off the line to clear Kyeyune’s freekick.

Villa, 12th on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table with eight points from seven games, were that close. “ It is not the result we wanted but we shall fight back. I’m very happy that I scored such a brilliant goal,” said Mutyaba.

Uganda Premier League- Tuesday

SC Villa 2-2 URA

Bul 5-0 Busoga Utd

Express 2-0 Mbarara City

Police 2-2 Gaddafi

Onduparaka 1-1 Wakiso

Bul Reign. For eighth-placed URA, their work is cut out ahead of Saturday’s blockbuster clash with Express in Ndejje-Luweero. Elsewhere, the eagerly anticipated Busoga derby failed to live its billing after Bul whitewashes rivals Busoga United 5-0 at Bugembe Stadium to go third on the table. Busoga United goalkeeper Michael Nantamu’s howlers bred four goals.Ibrahim Nsiimbe grabbed a hattrick while Musa Esenu also got on the scoresheet as Alex Isabirye’s Bul pummeled 13th Busoga United for dead.

Jimmy Jalendo was the stand coach for Busoga United as head coach Abbey Kikomeko served his suspension. Ahead of the Tooro United trip on Friday, Isabirye refused to be carried away by the commanding win.

At Wankulukuku, goals by Eric Kambale and Godfrey Lwesibawa gave Express a 2-0 victory over Mbarara City to go sixth on 15 points. On a day when Police scored two, they could not keep a clean sheet as they played out a 2-2 draw with visiting Gaddafi at Lugogo.