Women football: Latifah Nakasi chooses Kawempe Muslim

Striker Latifah Nakasi will join the Kawempe Muslim ranks this weekend.

Kawempe has been chasing Nakasi for a while now, most notably in July and August last year ahead of the 2024 Cecafa region's Caf Women’s Champions League qualifiers in Ethiopia.

But she now joins Kawempe on a two year contract. Her reputation as one of the most potent forwards in the league, when she was playing for Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga, is well documented and it has also made her one of the most sought after players in the domestic setting.

Nakasi has also played for both the Queen (U-20 national team), with which she won bronze at the African Games in 2023, and Crested (senior) Cranes. She was deployed in various midfield roles by coach Sheryl Botes and her versatility will also be key for Kawempe.

Kawempe coach Ayub Khalifah's affection for versatile players in midfield and forward positions is well known too.

In the 2024/25 Fufa Women Super League, 2023/24 champions Kawempe struggled to find goals - with just an average score of 1.45 goals per game.

In fact in 11 games, they scored just once and in another three, they failed to find the back of the net as they finished the season on 45 points in 22 matches.

In the Fufa Women Cup, Kawempe's struggles in front of goal were similar but could easily be forgotten because they made it to the final. They needed a penalty shootout to go to the semis, where they sorted each leg by a goal's margin before failing to score in the final.

Nakasi was top scorer in the 2025 Cup with eight goals and also helped UMHS to the trophy in 2023. She also had 10 goals in the league and her progression in terms of finding the back of the net has been growing season after season. She scored seven in the 2022/23 FWSL then eight in the 2023/24 season.

Her ingenuity as a forward and creativity when she ventures deeper or wider will be of great value to the Valley Warriors.

Kawempe has also added former She Corporate full back Aminah Nakato to their ranks. Her ability to be deployed on both the right and left side of defence adds to Khalifah's options at the back

Asia Nakibuuka also has similar abilities and then some more. That she has also returned home after spending three seasons with rivals Kampala Queens shows Kawempe's ambitions for the near future.