Women football schedule leaves no room for school

Uganda is at a risk of denying her female footballers an education.



Gone are the days when football looked like a means to a prestigious scholarship abroad for these girls. Now the allure for national teams and club success has further distanced the girl child from her classroom activities.



In 2016, Sandra Nabweteme sacrificed a national team call up to concentrate on her early days at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in the United States.



The senior national team, at the time, was rebranded to Crested Cranes and was due to play in the Cecafa Women Championships. Nabweteme, to be fair, almost had an easy decision on her hands. Her scholarship came just when she was about to complete her advanced level secondary school education and it came with an opportunity to balance university education and football in a friendly environment. She was 19 and the national team could probably wait as she would be more experienced three or four years later.



That model worked and she was, in the next two years, joined in America by Yudaya Nakayenze, Tracy Jones Akiror, Joan Nakirya and Sandra Nantubwe among others.



Tides change

Nearly four years later, the story had completely changed. The women’s football set up had grown to include youth teams; U-17 (Teen Cranes), U-20 (Queen Cranes) and now the newly established U-18.



The players to feel the U-17 and U-20 squads were going to come from the school going crop like Shakira Nyinagahirwa, who was just joining secondary in 2019.

These needed to stay in camp, usually at Fufa Technical Centre – Njeru and Cranes Paradise Hotel – Kisaasi, sometimes for a month to prepare for first; the U-17 World Cup qualifiers in 2020 and later the U-20’s in 2021.



Initially, there were hashed complaints about the number of days players like Juliet Nalukenge, who was at the end of her secondary school, were spending out of school in such camps. But the football displayed by the two youth teams was so good that it clouded every other concern.



It also came with opportunities. Nalukenge finished her secondary school education and left for Cyprus in 2021 probably as the first young high profile female footballer to leave the country for a purely sporting opportunity that came with no scholarship.



A few months later, she was followed by teammate Fauzia Najjemba, who went to Kazakhstan. These opportunities have made every other girl dream. The national team camps offer a chance for the others to get these opportunities because the matches are relayed to wider audiences and also attract a host of scouts.



Quick financial gain

It is also financially rewarding. After beating Rwanda in the Caf Women’s Olympic Qualifiers last week, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja reportedly awarded each player with $200 (about Shs720,000). Fufa’s bonuses to the team are yet to be announced.





Nyinagahirwa, who was the 2022/23 Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) top scorer and most valuable player, is now in senior five. Her partners in crime at Kawempe Muslim, Hadijah Nandago and Samalie Nakacwa are a class ahead. That reward is more than welcome pocket money and undoubtedly whets the appetite for more.



But also as we saw with their male counterparts in 2021, this financial reward is one of the reasons that the parents of these footballers are usually sold on the idea of ‘football over school’.





Travis Mutyaba, of St. Mary’s SS Kitende, Ivan Irimbabazi (Royal Giant High School), Elvis Mwanje (Masaka SS), Oscar Mawa (Gombe SS), Alpha Thierry Ssali in consultation with their parents opted not to sit senior four examinations that had been pushed to March that year.



The teenagers were part of Uganda’s squad that was in Morocco for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations that eventually got cancelled.



“I made the decision and told the school to let Mutyaba go for the tournament. I have seen African stars like Sadio Mane (Senegal and former Liverpool striker) earn big from football yet they started from scratch,” Mutyaba’s father Patrick Ssemakula told Daily Monitor at the time about his decision to have his son make the most of his talents as soon as he could.



He spoke for many parents.



Packed schedule

The three Kawempe girls have probably played 40 games for their school, club and country in the last five months but in previous interviews with them for this paper, they have all expressed the desire to turn football into a profession.



The first four months were friendly to their school timetables as the FWSL and school tournaments are almost entirely based around the school calendar created by the Ministry of Education and Sports.



But on June 11, just weeks after the second term of the year had started, Nyinagahirwa and Nandago were summoned to the U-18 national team camp – where they met Catherine Nagadya and Patience Nabulobi (also in senior five and six respectively at Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga) to prepare for the age group’s Cecafa championship that was due in Nairobi, Kenya at the end of the month.



Fourteen days later, the tournament was cancelled but the quartet did not return to school as the camp wound up. They had been summoned, alongside Nakacwa, to the senior national team Crested Cranes that was due in camp on June 27 to prepare for the Olympic Qualifiers’ first round encounters against Rwanda on July 11 and 16.



As they left Rwanda on July 18, the quartet was told that the U-18 camp was back on and that the tournament would now take place from June 25 to August 8 in Tanzania. Off they went to Cranes Paradise instead of their respective schools.



However, there has been reconsideration for them. It is not to return to class but to join another camp. At the start of June, the Kawempe trio was loaned to Kampala Queens, who are in camp preparing for the Cecafa region’s Caf Champions League qualifiers that run from August 13-26 in Njeru and Lugogo.



By then, the second term would have ended but there services could be needed in Huye – Rwanda, where the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games start on August 24. Kawempe did not directly qualify as they finished fifth in the Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games, organized by the Uganda Secondary School Sports Association in Mbarara in May, but there is a possibility that they could replace Rines SS whose bosses have always prioritized putting their resources in the FWSL than the FEASSSA Games.



When those Games end, these players might join the senior national team camp again – especially if coach Ayub Khalifa is still in control of the team – for the 2024 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Awcon) first round qualifiers against Algeria in September and could stay there until the completion of the second round of Olympic Qualifiers, against Cameroon, due in the October 23-31 period, which come shortly after the 2024 U-20 World Cup qualifiers; Uganda got a bye in the first round but play Mozambique in the second round.



Hadijah Nandago



Highly regarded talents

“These players are young but they add a lot of value to the team and where possible, I would be happy to have them in the team,” Khalifa said.



“There is not a single player in the squad that we had in Rwanda that matched Shakira’s work rate while Samalie is a bit more steady than the other options we have at right back,” Khalifa, who was appointed as assistant coach for Crested Cranes but had to take charge against Rwanda as a head coach is yet to be appointed, said. He had earlier also said that Catherine Nagadya ranks ahead of Margaret Kunihira in his pecking order.



When he was looking for a goal against Rwanda, Khalifa turned to Nandago during the second half. Clearly, all these players are clearly vital in his plans.



Should Uganda progress against Algeria, the second round of the Awcon qualifiers awaits at the end of November.



Papering cracks

“Honestly, the girls have missed a lot of school. It is a tough decision but the teams also need them. At some point, we might have to leave out the ones in Senior Six to allow them to prepare and sit for their examinations,” Khalifa, who is also a teacher of Technical Drawing at Kawempe Muslim, said.



He has also had to resort to teaching out of the school timetable to make up for lost time. But the students cannot cover all their missed class work in the ‘after-class’ hours like night preps.



A source close to some of the girls says they rely on friends to copy notes for them which they then read when they return to school. Some have opted for relatively less stressful subjects like languages and Fine Art to reduce their class-load.



Whether that is sufficient will be determined when their results return from Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) next year. Even more importantly, the schedule could yet get tighter next year if Uganda qualifies for some of the aforementioned tournaments.