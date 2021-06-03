Women football: She Maroons, Rines battle for glory in FWEL final

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

She Maroons and Rines SS each have a chance to go down in history as the first winners of the Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL), in it’s current form, when they clash in today’s final at Fufa Technical Centre - Njeru.

Previously, Kawempe Muslim SS dominated the competition when it was the topflight division, winning it a record four times before relinquishing the honours to Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals in 2019.

After that Fufa introduced the Super League (FWSL) as the topflight division relegating the status of the FWEL ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Unfortunately, the season was wiped out due to Covid-19. But since the FWEL had been played up to more than 50 percent, Fufa promoted She Mak, Isra Academy and later Tooro Queens - after edging Asubo Gafford in a one off playoff games - to the 2021 FWSL that was concluded last month.

She Mak and Isra were immediately relegated but that and the quality of the FWSL will not play on the minds of the Maroons and Rines today.

Both sides have qualified for the 2021/22 FWSL and just one assignment awaits. “We just need the trophy,” Maroons coach Alex Sidi, said.

Advertisement

“It has not been easy to get this far. But we are using the challenges to motivate us.” Sidi’s have been scoring freely and have not lost a game in five outings thus far.

Wakiso Hills coach Swalley Kamya accused them of being leaky as they won 6-1 and 2-1 against Ehcos and Wakiso in the group stages and also 3-1 in the quarterfinals against Ajax Queens.

But the Prison Wardresses showed they could defend for their lives, if they had to, when they protected their narrow 1-0 lead over Wakiso in Tuesday’s semifinals. Now they confront Rines, who defend like they are built for it. Four clean sheets in five games!

They only conceded to Town View SS in a 3-1 win during their first match of the season. Then also beat both Kataka She and Bunyaruguru 1-0 to top Group B with nine points.

After holding out to goalless scores in regulation time, they beat Dynamic Jjeza (quarters) and Bunyaruguru (semis) 5-4 and 4-3 on penalties respectively. “These are knockout games. You cannot redeem yourself if you lose so we have to adapt our strategies,” coach Bright Nyanzi shared.

Fufa Women Elite League

FINALS - TODAY IN NJERU

She Maroons vs. Rines, 12pm

Third PLACE PLAYOFFS

W. Hills vs. Bunyaruguru, 9am

mmuziransa@ug.nationmedia.com