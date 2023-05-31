Women football: Uganda draw Rwanda in Olympic qualifiers

Uganda were drawn with a familiar opponent in Rwanda for the July 10-18 first round of the Caf Women's Olympic qualifiers.

The qualifiers will be played over four rounds with the first round attracting 18 teams. Seven of the nine winners of this round will each meet one of the top seven ranked teams in Africa (as per last year's Nations Cup) in the second round while the other two winners will face each other.

Uganda must beat neighbours Rwanda but the reward for that will be facing Cameroon, who went to the 2012 Olympic in London. Also Uganda's last attempt to make the Olympics was ended by Cecafa counterparts Ethiopia in a 4-2 aggregate score in 2020.



The Crested Cranes have faced Rwanda twice since they rebranded from She Kobs in 2016. The first meeting ended in a 2-all draw in which Lillian Mutuuzo and Norah Alupo scored while Fazilah Ikwaput bagged a brace in last year's 2-0 win en route to winning the Cecafa Women Championship at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

Meanwhile, Fufa also have a decision to make on who will be the Crested Cranes next coach after George Lutalo was fired after the Nations Cup in Morocco last July. The application process was concluded in mid-May but Fufa are yet to announce themselves on any actions taken since.

CAF WOMEN'S OLYMPIC QUALIFIERS

Round 1 - July 10-18

Guinea Bissau vs. Benin

Guinea vs. Ghana

*Winners here play each other in second round

Burkina Faso vs. Mali

*Winners play Zambia

Cote d'Ivoire vs. Sierra Leone

*Winners play Tunisia

Namibia vs. Equaorial Guinea

*Winners play Morocco

Uganda vs. Rwanda

*Winners play Cameroon

Ethiopia vs. Chad

*Winners play Nigeria

Congo vs. Tanzania

*Winners play Botswana

Mozambique vs. DR. Congo

*Winners play South Africa