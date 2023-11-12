Women's football: Asubo earn first point, UCU finally win

Asubo finally earned their first point of the 2023/24 Fufa Women Super League season after drawing 2-2 at Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga on Saturday.

Headed goals from Zaina Namboozo in the fourth and 18th minutes gave Asubo early advantage in the game. The Kisaasi-based side had it all to do after losing their first three games to She Maroons (5-0), Lady Doves (4-1) Wakiso Hills (3-1).

The improvement has been gradual for Asubo, who have been reducing their conceding rate in every game and finally added to the goals they score too.

Martyrs' coach Rogers Nkugwa insists they are in title contention but have already dropped five points from a possible 12. Their problems of conceding soft goals has persisted for three seasons but they did not have goalkeeper Sharon Kaidu, who was away in Senegal for U-20 national team duty.

Nkugwa, however, chose third custodian Brenda Kasana to start ahead of the double-licenced Cecilia Kamuli but the move backfired and the latter had to come into goal from the 20th minute.

Kamuli gave Martyrs some security and they got back into the game with goals from Latifah Nakasi and Moreen Kiiza in the 36th and 43rd minutes.

Asubo, however, defended resolutely in the second half and saw out the game even with late marching orders for Namboozo.

UCU win



Further in Mukono, there was almost similar delight for Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals as they beat Wakiso Hill 2-0 also on Saturday.

Goals from Catherine Nakiridde and Ritah Adero gave UCU their first three points of the season to help them recover from 1-0 losses away to Kawempe Muslim and Kampala Queens plus a goalless home draw with Lady Doves.

Captain Shadia Nankya had promised that if they start scoring, they would not stop and Nakiridde promised fans the same in her post match remarks.

"We shall continue giving our best. We thank you for sticking with us during the previous matches," Nakiridde said.

On Sunday, early goals from Fazila Ikwaput and Zainah Nandede ensured that Kampala Queens beat Rines 2-0 away at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso to keep on top of the log.

Lady Doves also came twice from behind to draw 2-2 with She Maroons. Anitah Babirye scored a brace for the latter while Winnie Nabbale and Sumaya Nsisi scored for the hosts.

Kawempe Muslim, who asked for a postponement after some of their players and coach Ayub Khalifa travelled to Senegal, will host Makerere University on Wednesday.



FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE

Results

Uganda Martyrs 2-2 Asubo

UCU Lady Cardinals 2-0 Wakiso Hill

Rines SS 0-2 Kampala Queens

Lady Doves 2-2 She Maroons

FWSL Table

Kampala Queens 4 3 1 0 7 3 10

Uganda Martyrs HS 4 2 1 1 7 4 7

Kawempe 3 2 1 0 4 2 7

She Maroons 4 1 3 0 8 3 6

Lady Doves 4 1 2 1 6 4 5

Makerere University 3 1 2 0 4 3 5

UCU Lady Cardinals 4 1 1 2 2 2 4

Wakiso Hills 4 1 1 2 4 5 4

Rines SS 4 0 1 3 3 9 1