Women U-17 team happy with Kampala Select XI physical test

Uganda’s U-17 national women’s team are expecting a lot of physical contests in their bid to make it to the age group’s October 11-20 World Cup (WWC) in India.

This year’s campaign starts with Ethiopia against home Uganda play the first leg of the first round on Friday at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende.

Ethiopia have a score to settle as Uganda eliminated them from the last U-17 WWC qualifying campaign in 2020 5-1 on aggregate.

But usually because there is not enough information shared about players coming through the ranks in each country, the sides still know little about each other.

In fact after that 5-1 loss, Ethiopia pulled out of the Cecafa U-17 Women Championship that happened that year at Fufa Technical Centre - Njeru. “Somewhere in the campaign, we expect physical challenges. That is why we had this friendly to prepare the players mentally for such,” coach Ayub Khalifa said after Monday’s 1-1 draw with a selection of players from Fufa Women Super League at MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo. The U-17s, who have been camped in Njeru, dominated the game but lacked the cutting edge to translate it into goals.

Size of the opponents

They eventually fell behind in the 84th minute when Rebecca Nakato scored for Kampala Select from close range. But Khalifa’s side acquitted themselves well when Shamusa Najjuma quickly levelled the score. “We have been scoring goals in the previous friendlies we have had in Njeru. But the girls must have been worried about the size of their opponents.

However, we have noticed that in such situations, we just need to keep the ball down and distribute it faster.” Kampala Select coach Moses Nkata was full of praise for the U-17s and has backed his colleague Khalifa to make this campaign count. “They build well from the back and are steady defensively.