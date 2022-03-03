Women U-17 team happy with Kampala Select XI physical test

Country’s Hope.  Kamiyati Naigaga (L) is one the forwards tasked with scoring goals against Ethiopia.  PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Ethiopia have a score to settle as Uganda eliminated them from the last U-17 WWC qualifying campaign in 2020 5-1 on aggregate

Uganda’s U-17 national women’s team are expecting a lot of physical contests in their bid to make it to the age group’s October 11-20 World Cup (WWC) in India.
This year’s campaign starts with Ethiopia against home Uganda play the first leg of the first round on Friday at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende.
Ethiopia have a score to settle as Uganda eliminated them from the last U-17 WWC qualifying campaign in 2020 5-1 on aggregate.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.