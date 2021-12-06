1938, a World Cup next to World War II

That the third World Cup took place in France, following the one Italy, angered South Americans, who had expected that the tournament would change continents every edition. This led Argentina and Uruguay to boycott the 1934 edition.

Another big absentee was Spain, amid a civil war. Fragments of the looming Second World War affected other teams.

Austria was abolished after it had been annexed by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany.

Nazism and Fascism tendencies of Germany and Italy upset audiences.

Italian players made fascist salutes before the games and when they had to wear white shirts as the away kit against France in the quarterfinals, they wore black—the fascist colour.

Indonesia, then called Dutch East Indies, became the first Asian team to participate in the World Cup, after all other teams on the continent withdrew from the qualifiers.

For the first time Brazil made a great impact, with tantalising football and went as far as the semifinals.

Probably they could have gone further but in the semifinal their coach made a costly gamble by resting his best striker Leonidas, who had scored five goals.

He wanted him fresher for the final but Italy beat Brazil 2-1.

Cuba’s victory against Romania was a huge surprise, before being thumped 8-1 by Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Stade Olympique de Colombes hosted 45,124 people for the final between Italy and Hungary.

Two goals apiece by Gino Colaussi and Silvio Piola gave Italy a 4-2 victory.

Pal Titkos and György Sárosi had scored Hungary’s goals. Hence, Italy became the first team to win two World Cup titles.

Eighteen matches produced 84 goals, an average of 4.66 goals per match. Four players were sent off.

Leônidas was the top scorer with seven goals after bagging a brace as Brazil beat Sweden 4-2 in the third place match.