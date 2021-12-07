1950: England’s first World Cup as Indians refused boots

After abandoning the 1942 and 1948 editions due to the Second World War the World Cup finally returned in 1950.

For different reasons, France, Soviet Union, Hungary, Czechoslovakia, Germany, Japan and Argentina missed. But England finally returned to Fifa and hence took part of their first World Cup.

Due to many absentees, only 13 nations took part and the group phase format, which had been abandoned in 1934, returned.

Brazil, untouched by the war, and economically stable, built the sprawling Maracana Stadium, with a capacity close to 200,000.

Brazil were favourites, not only because they were hosts but had improved greatly over the years. A year prior, they had won the Copa America, with 39 goals in just seven matches.

In the World Cup opener, Brazil beat Mexico 4-0 but a 2-2 draw with Switzerland infuriateda the whole nation, and coachFlavio Costo needed a police escort home.

Brazil would bounce back with fury, thrashing Sweden 7-1 and Spain 6-1 to advance to the decisive group phase.

However, Uruguay would cause mayhem at the Maracana, coming from a goal behind to win the decisive match 2-1.

Since then Brazil would never play in white jersey again.

England’s self-isolation since 1928 cost them and here, they only won once, lost twice and were out. That 1-0 defeat to a ragtag USA told it all.

This was the first World Cup in which the players wore numbers on their backs.

Brazil’s Ademir took the golden boot with eight goals. Eighty-eight goals were scored in 22 matches and interestingly, no red card was given.