1954: Germany’s scandalous victory at Fifa World Cup

West Germany’s triumph in 1954 is still one of the most controversial in World Cup history.

First, the final, in which they defeated top favourites Hungary was marred by suspect refereeing.

Ferenc Puskás and Zoltán Czibor had put Hungary 2-0 up in just the first eight minutes. Maximilian Morlock pulled one back in the 10th minute, but Helmut Rahn’s equaliser was controversial.

Gyula Grosics, the Hungarian goalkeeper, jumped to catch Fritz Walter’s corner, but Hans Schäfer obstructed him for the ball to reach Rahn unmarked. And the camera captured it thorough. Then Puskás’s would-be equaliser in the 87th minute three minutes after Rahn’s second goal, was also cancelled for offside.

The camera did not film this clearly but eyewitnesses, including German substitute Alfred Pfaff, claimed the referee was wrong. Since then, unofficial footage emerged showing no offside.

Post-match, Puskás accused the Germans of using dope. Fifa forced him to withdraw the claims, but 50 years later an attendant testified that he had found syringes in the Germans locking room after the final.

A study made by the Berlin Humboldt University would also later confirm that systematic doping had taken place in West Germany for long.

The same report also claimed that before the final the German football players had taken Methamphetamine, a banned substance, using a needle gotten from a Soviet sports doctor.