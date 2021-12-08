1954: The First World Cup on TV

Economic stability was very key in winning the hosting rights of the World Cup. That’s how a small country like Switzerland hosted the 1954 edition.

After abandoning the 1934 and ‘38 editions in revenge against European giants, defending champions Uruguay finally attended a World Cup hosted in Europe. Hungary led by the legendary Ferenc Puskas, was top favourites. Scotland, South Korea and Turkey qualified for their first World Cup.

Germany, who had been banned from the 1950 edition, also showed up. The 16 teams were grouped into four and only the top two teams in the group would make the quarterfinal. The quarterfinal between Hungary and Brazil was billed as the final before the final. But violent encounters dominated the "Battle of Berne" resulting in three red cards. The animosity continued even after the final whistle and into the locking room as Brazilian players attacked the Hungarians.

West Germany’s 2-0 quarterfinal win over Yugoslavia was a shock. But the 6-1 whitewash of Austria was a statement of intent. Meanwhile, Hungary eliminated holders Uruguay 4-2 in extra time.

The final was played in the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, the one with the biggest capacity of over 64,000.