1954: The First World Cup on TV

Image: A BBC TV camera films West Germany v England in the final of the World Cup at Wembley 1966. PHOTO/COURTESY/BBC

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • The final was played in the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, the one with the biggest capacity of over 64,000.

Economic stability was very key in winning the hosting rights of the World Cup. That’s how a small country like Switzerland hosted the 1954 edition.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.