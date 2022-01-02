1974 Fifa World Cup: The plight of Jean-Joseph

Shocker. Italy should have seen off Haiti with ease in 1974 but the group underdog burst into life. PHOTO/AFP

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • And prior to the World Cup, Fifa had warned all team doctors to warn their players on the danger of using such medications for treatment of asthma, colds or any allergies.

The drug for which Haiti defender Ernst Jean-Joseph was banned from the 1974 World Cup belonged to the ephedrin group that had seen American swimmer, Rick DeMont, stripped of his gold medal at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.