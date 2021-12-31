1974 World Cup: Haiti’s miraculous appearance

The Haitian team at the tournament. PHOTO/FILE/FIFA

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • A Haitian writer, who watched that match as a 12-year-old, countered Schaerlaeckens, arguing that, “…this was a proud moment for Haitian soccer and Haiti in general.”

Three years to the1974 World Cup, Jean-Claude Duvalier, aka Baby Doc Duvalier, aged 20, succeeded his father Francois as Haiti president.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.