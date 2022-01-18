1982 World Cup: Algeria suffer ‘Disgrace of Gijón’

West Germany went into the final group match with just one point, while Algeria, who had beaten Chile 3-2 a day before, were tied with Austria on four points.

Germany and Austrian fans expected a crunchy rematch of the 1978 World Cup in which Austria had beaten West Germany. But the two European teams, aware that a German win by one or two goals would qualify both and eliminate Algeria, conspired to do just that.

Though, in a blatantly ignominious way.

And when Horst Hrubesch put the Germans 1-0 ahead in 10 minutes, the rest was a shame to watch as neither teams showed interest in attacking the other.

At one point German commentator Eberhard Stanjek stopped commenting on the game while his Austrian counterpart Robert Seeger criticized the game, and asked viewers to turn off their tv sets.

Meanwhile, the fans vented their anger by shouting ‘Out! Out!’ to the Germans and Austrians, as well as chanting, “Algeria, Algeria.”

Algerian fans in the stadium waved bank notes to the players while an angry German supporter burnt his national team flag on the street.

To assert its impression of the game, Spanish newspaper El Comercio published the match report in its crime section.