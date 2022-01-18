1982 World Cup: Algeria suffer ‘Disgrace of Gijón’

Some scenes from the match. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • It ended 1-0, Algeria ejected after what would be named the “Disgrace of Gijón” and since then Fifa ruled that all closing group matches must be played simultaneously. 

West Germany went into the final group match with just one point, while Algeria, who had beaten Chile 3-2 a day before, were tied with Austria on four points.

