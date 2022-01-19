1982 World Cup: Rossi magic, Italy’s glory

For the drama and the quality of football Spain ‘82 is arguably the best World Cup.

Brazil’s brilliance epitomized the “beautiful game” definition of football but did not even make the semis—dropping out in the second group phase after losing to a Paolo Rossi inspired Italy.

This replicated earlier capitulations of terrifically gifted sides like the magical Hungary of 1954 and the Netherlands of 1974.

The Italians would proceed to win the trophy, despite drawing all their three matches against Poland, Peru and debutants Cameroon in the first group phase.

But Enzo Bearzot’s side showed real intent in fearlessly taking on the terrific Brazilians—leading twice, and surrendering twice to Socrates and Falcao, yet Rossi, like a man on a mission, grabbed a hattrick and aided the Azzuri to a 3-2 victory.

In the semifinal, a Rossi brace was enough for the 2-0 win as the Italians stormed their first World final since 1938.

That grueling semifinal against France that had ended in penalties took a toll on West Germany and Italy seamlessly won the final 3-1.