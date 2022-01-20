1982 World Cup: Unforgettable controversies

Besides the Disgrace of Gijon, featuring West Germany and Austria, which we detailed in previous episodes, there were more controversies that cannot be unforgotten about the 1982 World Cup.

Debutants Cameroon and England, playing their first World Cup since 1970, were knocked out of the first group phase despite not losing a single match.

Alain Giresse’s goal infuriated the Kuwaitis, who claimed they had stopped because of a whistle.

To stress the point, Sheikh Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, the prince of Kuwait, who was also the President of the nation’s football association stormed the pitch to confront the referee and threatened to withdraw his team.

Soviet referee Miroslav Stupar succumbed to pressure and cancelled the goal but still Maxime Bossis’s strike sealed France’s 4-1 win in group 4.

The referee was suspended, and Fahad was fined $14,000.

France would suffer another refereeing injustice in the semifinal, when West Germany goalkeeper Harald Schumacher swung out of the area and hit France’s Patrick Battiston into unconsciousness.

It is still regarded among the most appalling fouls in football, but Dutch referee Charles Corver did not punish Schumacher, who also showed no concern for Battison.

The French defender was stretchered away with a damaged spine and missing teeth.