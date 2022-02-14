1990: Milan derby at the World Cup

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the Round of 16 of the 1990 World Cup but the most riveting encounter at that stage was West Germany vs. Netherlands.

The bout at the San Siro or the Giuseppe Meazza, in Milan, pitted three Germany players: Lothar Matthaus, Jurgen Klinsmann and Andreas Brehme, who all played for Inter Milan, against three Dutch stars: Marco van Basten, Frank Rijkaard and Ruud Gullit, who played for Inter’s city rivals AC.

Tensions were high and in the 21st minute when Rijkaard fouled Rudi Voller, the two traded blows. Then Rijkaard spat at Voller, accusing him of racially abusing him.

The two players were both sent off.