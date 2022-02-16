1990 World Cup: Italy’s Schillaci attempts a Rossi

Salvatore Schillaci. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

  • It was Schillaci’s late penalty that sealed the 2-1 win over England in the third-place face-off.

Like in Espana 82, the top scorer of Italia 90 was also the tournament’s best player. And still, it was an Italian—Salvatore Schillaci, who scored six goals and won the Golden Ball award, matching Paolo Rossi’s record eight years prior.

