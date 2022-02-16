1990 World Cup: Italy’s Schillaci attempts a Rossi

Like in Espana 82, the top scorer of Italia 90 was also the tournament’s best player. And still, it was an Italian—Salvatore Schillaci, who scored six goals and won the Golden Ball award, matching Paolo Rossi’s record eight years prior.

Only that Schillaci missed the ultimate prize—the World Cup trophy. Like Rossi, Schillaci was a surprise success at the tournament (Rossi was deemed unfit for a slot among the Azzuri, moreover coming off a two-year ban for the betting scandal).

But Schillaci was almost unknown having played only once for the Azzuri. However, he erased the ‘anonymous’ tag by becoming a national hero who guided Italy to the semifinals.

Nicknamed Toto, Schillaci opened his goal account in the 78th minute, three minutes after replacing Andrea Carnevale, in the 1-0 win over Austria.

From then on, manager Azeglio Vicini accorded him more time. He played 40 minutes in the 1-0 win over USA, and when he started him against Czechoslovakia, Schillaci struck the opener in nine minutes. Italy won 2-0, Roberto Baggio netting the winner.

Started again, Schillaci opened Italy’s 2-0 win against Uruguay in the Round of 16, before sorting Republic of Ireland 1-0 in the quarterfinals. Schillaci again scored the opener against Argentina but Claudio Caniggia equalised before the defending champions prevailed 4-3 on penalties.