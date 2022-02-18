1990 World Cup: Roger Milla, Walter Zenga make records

For his brilliant goals and eccentric dance celebrations Cameroon’s Roger Milla is the player who captured the hearts of spectators at Italia 90.

Nearly 40, Milla was not his team’s first choice striker but he grabbed global attention with his four goals, all coming off the bench.

After Cameroon shocked the defending champions Argentina 1-0 in their opening game, Milla struck twice in the Indomitable Lion’s 2-1 win over Romania in the first round.

This made Milla, aged 38 years and 20 days, the oldest player to ever score at the World Cup—a record he broke four years later.

Cameroon won Group B, qualifying to the Round of 16, to match Morocco’s record at Mexico 86.

Milla again struck both goals as Cameroon defeated Colombia 2-0, to become the first African nation to reach the quarterfinals.

African football had advanced over the years, which inspired Fifa to give Africa a third slot come the 1994 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Italy’s goaltender Walter Zenga set the record for the longest period without conceding a World goal. Zenga went 518 consecutive minutes (almost six games) without letting in a goal at the 1990 World Cup before Argentina’s Claudio Caniggia equalised against Italy in the 67th minute in the semifinals.