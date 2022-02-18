1990 World Cup: Roger Milla, Walter Zenga make records

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

  • Meanwhile, Italy’s goaltender Walter Zenga set the record for the longest period without conceding a World goal.

For his brilliant goals and eccentric dance celebrations Cameroon’s Roger Milla is the player who captured the hearts of spectators at Italia 90.

