1990 World Cup: When Maradona turned Italians against Italy

Full control. Maradona (L) leaves Italy’s Salvatore Bagni gasping. PHOTO/AFP

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • Argentina won 4-3 to end the hosts dream for fourth World Cup.

Diego Maradona was the de facto king in Naples. It was he who dragged an average Napoli side to the table of men—winning the Italian Serie A and the Uefa Cup (now Europa league).

