1990 World Cup: When Maradona turned Italians against Italy

Diego Maradona was the de facto king in Naples. It was he who dragged an average Napoli side to the table of men—winning the Italian Serie A and the Uefa Cup (now Europa league).

What he was giving Napoli he was also giving Argentina. Now came the moment that threw conflicting loyalties to his fans in Naples.

The Italy-Argentina semifinal was played at the Stadio San Paolo in Naples.

Before the match, Maradona fuelled the fires by stirring the North-South tensions that defined Italian society, urging his fanatics in Naples to support Argentina, instead of Italy. “Support Argentina and not Italy,” Maradona told them,

“Remember how badly you’re treated by the rest of Italy!”

The result was ill-tempered match in which the hard-tackling Argentines felled the Italians often. Eventually, five Argentina players were booked, and Ricardo Giusti was red carded.

Claudio Caniggia equalised in the 67th minute after Salvatore Schillaci had put the hosts 1-0 up early the first half.

As if by design, Maradona scored the decisive goal in the penalty shootout after Sergio Goycochea saved Roberto Donadoni’s and Aldo Serena’s spot kicks.