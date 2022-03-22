1998 World Cup: American ref ends Morocco dream

Two goals by Salaheddine Bassir and one Abdeljalil Hadda had given Morocco an emphatic 3-0 lead over Scotland in their last Group A match in Saint-Étienne.

With Brazil and Norway tied 1-1 in Marseille, Morocco were soon progressing to the second round, and Norway going home.

Controversial

But in the 89th minute, American referee Esfandiar Baharmast awarded a controversial penalty to Norway, which Kjetil Rekdal netted perfectly.

Norway won 2-1, and entered the Round of 16 for the first time, ending Brazil’s unbeaten run since 1990.

Brazil’s Junior Baiano had slightly contacted Norway’s Tore Andre Flo in the area but not clumsily.

Flo fell and the ref briefly paused, then blew his whistle and pointed to the penalty spot.

Brazil’s Cafu protested: “It’s very unusual for a referee to give a penalty in that situation at that particular moment.”

Anti football

Norway coach, Egil Olsen, could not believe it, saying: “It’s quite amazing what’s happened tonight.” But his opposite number Mario Zagallo slammed Norway as a team, “that plays anti-football”.

Then Brazil’s Leonardo said: “I didn’t see the incident but I feel sorry for Morocco. It’s a very sad situation.