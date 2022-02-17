Italia ‘90 World Cup: Germans’ get sweet revenge

Having lost the 1986 final to Argentina, West Germany, got a chance to exact revenge—the 1990 final.

In the semis Franz Beckenbauer’s men had sorted one revenge battle, against England. Now they wanted more.

In the final played in Rome’s Olympic stadium, Argentina were the villains for their foul play, constant diving and defensive attitude, while West Germany were the custodians of attacking soccer.

Claudio Caniggia, Argentina’s leading scorer with two goals, was ruled out after picking up his second yellow card in the semifinal.

Diego Maradona had not been as influential due to the defensive approach by opponents and knee problems. No wonder, he didn’t score a single goal.

The only option for Carlos Bilardo’s men was maintaining their brutal physical approach and negative tactics against the Germans.

It came at a cost, though. Pedro Monzon was sent off for a clumsy foul on Jurgen Klinsmann in the 65th minute. This made the mountain climb ever steeper.