Italia ‘90 World Cup: Germans’ get sweet revenge

West Germany players celebrate winning the Italia 90 World Cup. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • The only option for Carlos Bilardo’s men was maintaining their brutal physical approach and negative tactics against the Germans.


Having lost the 1986 final to Argentina, West Germany, got a chance to exact revenge—the 1990 final.
In the semis Franz Beckenbauer’s men had sorted one revenge battle, against England. Now they wanted more.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.