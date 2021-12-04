Monti, won the World Cup to survive death

Luis Felipe Monti is said to be the only player to have played in World Cup for two different nations. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • Seventy goals—same as in 1930—were scored only that here they came in 17 matches, one less, an average of 4.11 goals per match. 
  • Imre Markos of Hungary became the second player to be sent off in a World Cup match after Plácido Galindo of Peru in 1930.

Benito Mussolini’s influence on the 1934 World Cup was deeply engraved. The Fascist Prime Minister ensured that the referee of his choice would handle the final between Italy and Czechoslovakia, records show, and that the final would be played in Rome’s Stadio Nazionale PNF (named after the National Fascist Party).
When Czechoslovakia took the lead in the 71st minute, the Italians were under pressure. 

