Monti, won the World Cup to survive death

Benito Mussolini’s influence on the 1934 World Cup was deeply engraved. The Fascist Prime Minister ensured that the referee of his choice would handle the final between Italy and Czechoslovakia, records show, and that the final would be played in Rome’s Stadio Nazionale PNF (named after the National Fascist Party).

When Czechoslovakia took the lead in the 71st minute, the Italians were under pressure.

But one of them was even under more pressure—Luis Felipe Monti, who played under death threats if Italy lost the final.

Raimundo Orsi restored parity in the 81st minute to force the game into extra-time, where Angelo Schiavio netted the winner, much to Monti’s relief.

Monti was born in Argentina but of Italian descent and it is reported that Mussolini had sent emissaries to Buenos Aires to stop him from playing for Argentina at the 1930 World Cup.

And when he insisted on the contrary, Mussolini’s men threatened to kill him if Argentina won the trophy.

Eventually he went back to his roots to represent Italy at the World Cup four years later.

And this time Mussolini’s orders ahead of the final changed: “we win or you die.”

Fortunately, Italy won and Monti to-date remains the only player to have played in consecutive World Cup finals, but for two different counties.

Oldřich Nejedlý of Czechoslovakia topped the scoring charts, with five goals.

Seventy goals—same as in 1930—were scored only that here they came in 17 matches, one less, an average of 4.11 goals per match.

Imre Markos of Hungary became the second player to be sent off in a World Cup match after Plácido Galindo of Peru in 1930.